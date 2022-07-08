Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Matt Shingledecker Stars in Dazzling Shows on the New DISNEY WISH Cruise

Matt Shingledecker Stars in Dazzling Shows on the New DISNEY WISH Cruise

Register for Orlando News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 8, 2022  
Interview: Matt Shingledecker Stars in Dazzling Shows on the New DISNEY WISH Cruise

When the newest member of the Disney Cruise Line, Disney Wish sets sail for it's maiden voyage on July 14, there will be fabulous entertainment for all. We had the opportunity to be a part of their inaugural sailing and experience a sneak peak of the dazzling onboard stage shows that are certain to please guests of all ages as they enjoy a marvelous cruise.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure to interview Matt Shingledecker, a Broadway Guest Artist on Disney Wish. We spoke to him about his career, his exciting roles as a performer for the cruise's upcoming productions, and the onboard experience.

Shingledecker brings impressive credits to the Disney Wish stage. In 2008, he made his Broadway debut in Spring Awakening and he continued performing in the show on the National Tour from 2008 to 2010.

We asked Matt about the beginnings of his theatrical career. He told us that in high school, his first paid performance was in his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina. Matt landed the role of Pan in the Charleston Stage Company's production of Bat Boy the Musical. He continued his education at Elon University where he earned the prestigious BFA degree.

Performing on the Disney Wish is Matt's first contract with Disney and also his first experience working on a cruise ship. He will be starring in two of the ship's lavish stage shows as King Triton in The Little Mermaid and Jafar in Aladdin. He said that both of these roles are "fun and iconic characters" Both of the shows will be performed in Disney Wish's state of the art Walt Disney Theater.

Interview: Matt Shingledecker Stars in Dazzling Shows on the New DISNEY WISH Cruise

When asked about his experience so far working on the cruise ship, he commented enthusiastically, "I am so excited to get this job. It's a blast and I love it." When we asked about his fellow cast members and the creative team, Matt told us "They're truly an incredible group of professionals."

We talked a bit about Disney Wish and its amenities. Matt remarked, "There's something for everyone on the ship including some exclusive adult experiences." These experiences include the pool area, Quiet Cove and the Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge that features signature cocktails inspired by the Star Wars saga.

Interview: Matt Shingledecker Stars in Dazzling Shows on the New DISNEY WISH Cruise

Matt echoed the praise that is being said again and again about Disney Wish. "It's a beautiful ship and I was blown away when I first saw it. No matter where you go onboard, there's something new to see."

To learn more about the Disney Wish or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact their travel agent.

Matt Shingledecker Headshot Photo Credit: by Matthew Murphy

Credit for Disney Wish Cruise Photos: Copyright: Disney Cruise Line



MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Orlando Stories

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy writes articles and reviews for Broadwayworld.com on productions in New York City and New Jersey. She is the Editor in Chief of BWW's Food & Wine World.com and the Senior... (read more about this author)

Free Coffee and Movies in Brooklyn This Summer Under the Stars
July 5, 2022

Gowanus based coffee roaster Abbotsford Road Coffee Specialists and their coffee subscription application, CoffeesUp, have partnered with Brooklyn Magazine to make specialty-made, barista style coffee available for the magazine's upcoming “Summer Movies Under the Stars” which will be featured at Fort Greene Park in July and then in Prospect Park in August.
A New Story Sets Sail: Disney Cruise Line Welcomes Fifth Ship, DISNEY WISH
July 5, 2022

The Disney Wish, the fifth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, was christened on Wednesday, June 29th  during an unforgettable celebration filled with spectacular musical performances, special guests and characters from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar stories.
UNANIME Pinot Noir from Mascota Vineyards-A Top Summery Choice
July 3, 2022

An undeniable wine choice for summer is Unánime Pinot Noir from Mascota Vineyards. Nestled in the Uco Valley of Argentina, the limestone and volcanic soils along with the thermal amplitude make this the ideal home for Pinot Noir.
TAVERN ON THE GREEN Presents Salsa Nights
July 2, 2022

If you love to dance and are looking for a fun and unique New York City activity, look no further. Tavern on the Green’s Salsa Dancing Nights are back and better than ever.
Villa Maria Wine and Billion Oyster Project
June 30, 2022

Villa Maria, one of New Zealand’s most historic wine brands and the country’s most awarded winery invited Broadwayworld to participate in hands-on, sustainability activities with Billion Oyster Project at Governors Island on June 22.