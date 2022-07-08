Interview: Matt Shingledecker Stars in Dazzling Shows on the New DISNEY WISH Cruise

When the newest member of the Disney Cruise Line, Disney Wish sets sail for it's maiden voyage on July 14, there will be fabulous entertainment for all. We had the opportunity to be a part of their inaugural sailing and experience a sneak peak of the dazzling onboard stage shows that are certain to please guests of all ages as they enjoy a marvelous cruise.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure to interview Matt Shingledecker, a Broadway Guest Artist on Disney Wish. We spoke to him about his career, his exciting roles as a performer for the cruise's upcoming productions, and the onboard experience.

Shingledecker brings impressive credits to the Disney Wish stage. In 2008, he made his Broadway debut in Spring Awakening and he continued performing in the show on the National Tour from 2008 to 2010.

We asked Matt about the beginnings of his theatrical career. He told us that in high school, his first paid performance was in his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina. Matt landed the role of Pan in the Charleston Stage Company's production of Bat Boy the Musical. He continued his education at Elon University where he earned the prestigious BFA degree.

Performing on the Disney Wish is Matt's first contract with Disney and also his first experience working on a cruise ship. He will be starring in two of the ship's lavish stage shows as King Triton in The Little Mermaid and Jafar in Aladdin. He said that both of these roles are "fun and iconic characters" Both of the shows will be performed in Disney Wish's state of the art Walt Disney Theater.

When asked about his experience so far working on the cruise ship, he commented enthusiastically, "I am so excited to get this job. It's a blast and I love it." When we asked about his fellow cast members and the creative team, Matt told us "They're truly an incredible group of professionals."

We talked a bit about Disney Wish and its amenities. Matt remarked, "There's something for everyone on the ship including some exclusive adult experiences." These experiences include the pool area, Quiet Cove and the Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge that features signature cocktails inspired by the Star Wars saga.

Matt echoed the praise that is being said again and again about Disney Wish. "It's a beautiful ship and I was blown away when I first saw it. No matter where you go onboard, there's something new to see."

To learn more about the Disney Wish or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact their travel agent.

Matt Shingledecker Headshot Photo Credit: by Matthew Murphy

Credit for Disney Wish Cruise Photos: Copyright: Disney Cruise Line