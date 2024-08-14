Inner Circle And Ras Mista Fyah To Perform in Orlando

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From touring all over the United States with their hit song Bad Boys (Bad Boys Bad Boys Whacha Gonna Do) the members of Inner Circle, the Bad Boys of Reggae are coming to Orlando. Opening for the Reggae Icons Inner Circle is Columbian artist Ras Mista Fyah. Make sure to catch their performances on Thursday, September 5th at Mango's Tropical Café in Orlando (8126 International Drive) at 9pm.

Inner Circle, the Grammy Award winning reggae band is world renowned for the Bad Boys (Bad Boys Bad Boys Whacha Gonna Do) movie theme song Bad Boys. Another one of their hit songs Sweat (A La La La La Long) is certified Gold in the United Kingdom over 30 years after its release. After 30 years both their popular Bad Boys and Sweat songs are still celebrated. Brothers Ian Lewis and Roger Lewis founded Inner Circle over 50 years ago. The band is celebrating over 50 years of playing reggae music together and is a token of love and longevity within the industry.

"We look forward to performing in Orlando and spreading the love and positive message of reggae music," said Ian Lewis, co-founder of Inner Circle. For more information visit www.badboysofreggae.com and Instagram @badboysofreggae.

Opening for Inner Circle is Columbian artist Ras Mista Fyah. Fate dealt a harsh blow, but Ras Mista Fyah proved his spirit is indomitable. After a tragic accident left him in a coma for ten days, the Colombian artist awoke to face a devastating reality: the amputation of the arm with which he played the guitar, a leg reconstructed with titanium, and the loss of vision in one eye. However, far from giving up, Ras Mista Fyah found an inner strength that led him to relearn how to play and continue his musical journey.

Now, with the support of Captain Fyah Records, Ras Mista Fyah is recording at Inner Circle's iconic Circle House Studios in Miami, recording his new album under the production of talented Argentine producer Ras Feda of Negril Music Studios, Argentina, and with executive production by Royer Carrasco of Level Music Group 305. This album promises to be a testament to resilience and passion. For the creation of this album, some of the best musicians in the industry have come together, ensuring high-quality production and an unparalleled listening experience. The album contains eight tracks, four of which are new versions of his classics and the other four, new compositions. Last August, he released his first single, "Give me The Rizzla," available on all platforms. The video, shot at Circle House Studios, Miami, evokes the essence of 70s Jamaica with its sound systems, fusing this style with a contemporary touch of Latin reggae. Ras Mista Fyah is not only back but stronger than ever, promising more surprises for his fans. Follow him on Instagram @ras.mista.fyah.

To purchase your tickets to the September 5th show at Mango's Tropical Café in Orlando visit https://www.tickeri.com/events/6c2622ihv39p/inner-circle-reggae-band-at-mangos-orlando

General admission tickets start at $25. Admission is 21 and over.

