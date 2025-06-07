Horror Comedy THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS Comes To Winter Haven

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"It's the end of the world, if you don't sing..." Kat's Meow Productions will present StarKid's The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals, a sci-fi horror comedy at The Ghostlight Lounge located inside Theatre Winter Haven. 210 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winter Haven, FL. Performances June 20-22nd and 27-29.

Described as Little Shop of Horrors meets Invasion of the Body Snatchers, this dark comedy is sure to delight with its razor sharp wit, catchy songs, and unforgettable performances. Recommended for mature audiences due to language, violence, and mature themes. Produced and directed by Katherine Riley. Featuring Kadesh Lewis, Ben Santos, Dion Spires, Molly Jarvis, Jacob Herring, Lex Bentley, Matthew Meador, Brianna Stuart, Vincent Bouza, McKenzie Pollock, Steffi Young and Logan Stevens.

Kat's Meow Productions is a theatre company dedicated to producing quirky and immersive theatre. Previously, KMP produced the Patron's Pick winning show An Audience of Amoebas at the Orlando Fringe Festival in 2023.

