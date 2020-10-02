Hippodrome Theatre Presents Virtual Show PROOF OF LOVE

Proof of Love will be available online to stream October 9 through 15.

The Hippodrome will present PROOF OF LOVE by Chisa Hutchinson!

The first Hippodrome production to be performed outside of Gainesville, Proof of Love will be performed and filmed from New York City! Directed by New York native and Hippodrome Company Member, Ryan George.

Originally released as an audio book, this is only the second time PROOF OF LOVE will have been adapted for theatrical performance.

Joy Jacobs stars in this one-woman play as Constance Daley. Constance thought she had a happy life and a loving husband. Suddenly, a tragic accident splinters her upper-class black family-and forces Constance to face uncomfortable truths about her marriage and herself. Constance delivers a stirring monologue that touches on fundamental issues of race, class, love, and fidelity. PROOF OF LOVE is a explosive, funny, and moving new work.

Proof of Love will be available online to stream October 9 through 15. Tickets are available now at thehipp.org or through the Box Office at (352) 375-4477 Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

