Hippodrome Theatre Launches First Virtual Production

The Hippodrome Theatre is launching it's very first virtual production, SOUVENIR by Stephen Temperley, which will be pre-recorded and offered completely online!

Souvenir is a side-splitting celebration of the life of Florence Foster Jenkins, the real-life singer whose voice made her a legend- for her complete lack of pitch and rhythm.

The Hippodrome had originally planned to stage Rock of Ages this summer but had to cancel the production due to the Coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of negotiation with the Actor's Equity Association, the Hippodrome is currently one of the first regional theatres to be granted this unique contract that allows online viewings of brand new performances!

Souvenir will star Hippodrome Company Members Kelly Atkins as Florence Foster Jenkins and Malcolm Gets as her accompanist, Cosme McMoon. This production will be directed by the Hippodrome's Artistic Director, Stephanie Lynge.

Souvenir will be available to stream July 21-26. Tickets can be purchased online at thehipp.org. For additional questions, patrons can call the Hippodrome Box Office at (352) 375-4477 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

