Haines City Theatre Presents One Of The Most Beloved Musicals Of All Time THE SOUND OF MUSIC!

Haines City Theatre's much-anticipated production of The Sound of Music will open to audiences Friday July 14th, 2023, and will run through Sunday August 6th, 2023.

The Sound of Music is the final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein and is the world's most recognized and beloved musical. Featuring cherished songs, including "Climb Every Mountain," "My Favorite Things," "Do-Re-Mi," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen" and the title number, "The Sound of Music". This show has mesmerized audiences for over 50 years, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars. The inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows a postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of Captain von Trapp, returning music and joy into their home. But as the pre-World War II Nazi presence of 1938 threatens to take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a life altering moral decision.

This production of The Sound of Music is being directed and musically directed by Paul David Morin. Paul has directed productions all across the country for over 15 years and is excited to bring the grandeur of this show to an intimate space: spotlighting the luscious music and the beautiful relationships that are discovered throughout the show.

The cast is lead by Jordyn Morgan (Maria). Jordyn has been performing across the country professionally since she was 5 years old, playing all of the von Trapp children throughout her career. The audience is sure to be completely captivated by her exuberant charm and talent.

Also heading the cast is Mitchell England (Captain von Trapp), and Staci Morin (Mother Abbess). Mitchell returns for his 3rd show on the Haines City Theatre stage and has been a part of nearly 50 productions over his theatrical career. His rich voice is an enchanting addition to the show. Staci is an accomplished actress and vocalist with many regional and Off-Broadway credits, making her rendition of Climb Every Mountain a must see!

Also bringing their talents to the show are Andie Pratt (Elsa), Scot Smith (Max), Jared Shelton (Rolf) and Madilyn Reed (Liesl), all of whom help breathe life into the show. The remaining von Trapp children will be portrayed by Dare Higgins (Friedrick), Michelle Dissler (Louisa), Mickey Brown (Kurt), Caroline Higgins (Brigitta), Izzy Higgins (Marta) and Lena Rose Hammes (Gretl). They are sure to bring a smile to your face!

Rounding out the cast is Nicole DeGoyler (Sister Berthe), Cori Menzies (Sister Margaretta), Marisa Sullivan (Sister Sophia), Regan Krause (Franz), Carol Krause (Frau Schmidt), Chris Dissler (Herr Zeller), Leland Mergillano (Admiral Von Shreiber), and Robin Davis (Baron Elberfeld). The angelic sounds of the nun ensemble are brought to you by the vocal talents of Kirstie Kelly, Shannon Novak, Briana Stuart, and Stephanie Taylor.

July 14th- August 6th, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays at 2:30.

Haines City Theatre is a group created to entertain, enrich and educate the community by providing a live theatre experience at a reasonable price to the residents of the city and the surrounding areas.

The Sound of Music is produced with special permission by Concord Theatrics.