The Hive Opens At Ali Cultural Arts Center With Grand Celebration September 13

Pompano Beach Arts will unveil The Hive, a bold new Black Box Theater at the historic Ali Cultural Arts Center, on Saturday, September 13, 2025 with a free, day-long Grand Opening celebration from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Festivities will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring remarks from civic leaders and cultural stakeholders, followed by live performances, artist talks, interactive experiences, music, food trucks, and community activities. Admission is free with RSVP.

Designed as an intimate, flexible space for innovation and experimentation, The Hive invites audiences and artists to connect through immersive performances, film, music, and movement. The venue blurs the line between performer and audience, creating a year-round cultural hub for storytelling and collaboration.

“This $1.2 million investment reflects our belief in the power of the arts to inspire, connect and strengthen our community,” said Ty Tabing, Cultural Affairs Director. “The Hive will draw new audiences into the energy and creativity at the Ali Cultural Arts Center, offering experiences that invite exploration, spark conversation and leave a lasting impact.”

The Hive’s enhancements include an 800-square-foot mural by Haitian-American artist Nathan “Nate Dee” Delinois, funded by Wayne and Lucretia Weiner, as well as upgraded landscaping, new signage, and a striking exterior redesign. The project was supported by a $500K grant from the State of Florida, with additional funding from the City of Pompano Beach and the Broward Cultural Division.

Grand Opening Highlights

Ribbon-cutting ceremony with civic leaders

Live performances throughout the day

Artist talks and interactive experiences

DJ sets, food vendors, and refreshments

Red carpet photo opportunities and giveaways

The launch reactivates the Ali Cultural Arts Center campus as a vibrant gathering place for heritage, creative risk-taking, and community pride. Following its debut, The Hive will present monthly concerts, film screenings, workshops, residencies, and youth programming—ensuring a permanent role as a buzzing beacon for arts in Pompano Beach.

Admission is free with RSVP. For details and performance schedule, visit Pompano Beach Arts.