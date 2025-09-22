GOOSEBUMPS THE MUSICAL: The Phantom of the Auditorium is Coming to Orlando Family Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just in time for the spooky season, Orlando Family Stage invites families to step into a world of mystery, laughter, and a little fright with Goosebumps The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium. Running October 4 through November 2, this thrilling stage adaptation of R.L. Stine's classic story delivers just the right mix of laughs and chills for audiences grade 3 and up.

About the Show

Brooke and Zeke can't wait to star in their school's mysterious new play. But when strange notes appear, creepy accidents plague rehearsals, and a masked figure lurks in the wings, the students begin to wonder: is the legend of the auditorium's phantom real? Packed with catchy songs, spooky fun, and laugh-out-loud surprises, this 75-minute adventure is perfect for elementary students, families, and anyone who grew up with Goosebumps books under their pillow.

At Orlando Family Stage, productions are created to do more than entertain. Goosebumps The Musical offers young audiences the chance to practice bravery in a safe, joyful way. As Brooke and Zeke face their fears and work together with their classmates, audiences discover lessons about courage, trust, and empathy.

“This show lets kids see that being scared doesn't mean backing down,” said Jeff Revels, Artistic Director. “It's about learning to trust yourself, trust your friends, and embrace the adventure together. That's exactly what our mission is about.”

Performance & Ticket Information

All performances take place at Orlando Family Stage, 1001 E. Princeton Street in Loch Haven Park.

Saturday, October 4, 2025 – 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm

Sunday, October 5, 2025 – 1:00 pm, 4:30 pm

Saturday, October 11, 2025 – 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm

Sunday, October 12, 2025 – 1:00 pm, 4:30 pm

Saturday, October 18, 2025 – 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm

Sunday, October 19, 2025 – 1:00 pm, 4:30 pm

Saturday, October 25, 2025 – 4:00 pm, 7:30 pm

Sunday, October 26, 2025 – 1:00 pm, 4:30 pm

Saturday, November 1, 2025 – 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm

Sunday, November 2, 2025 – 1:00 pm, 4:30 pm