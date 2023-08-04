Florida Festival of New Musicals Accepting Submissions For New Musical Works

The deadline is September 15, 2023 for the U.S. and September 30, 2023 for international submissions.   

By: Aug. 04, 2023

The process for submissions for new musical works to be considered for the 7th annual Florida Festival of New Musicals is currently underway with the deadline approaching September 15, 2023 for the U.S. and September 30, 2023 for international submissions.   

The Winter Park Playhouse created The Florida Festival of New Musicals to advance and elevate the original American art form of Musical Theater by fostering the development of new musicals and the artistic growth of writers and composers. The festival, led by Playhouse Artistic Director Roy Alan, will continue to be the only festival of its kind in the region and is similar to festivals in New York City, Seattle, Chicago, Washington D.C. and Los Angeles.  

Submissions are being accepted from writers and composers both nationally and internationally. A professional panel will read, evaluate and select six musicals that have never been produced. A one-hour version of each will be rehearsed and performed three times in a non-staged format, fully read and sung, by casts of professional actors, singers and musicians. Along with members of the artistic community, the general public will be able to attend and experience the new works during the Festival.

The Florida Festival of New Musicals is slated for June 20-23, 2024 and will take place at The Winter Park Playhouse, Central Florida’s professional musical theatre. 

The Winter Park Playhouse is a member of the prestigious National Alliance for Musical Theatre (NAMT) and is proudly associated with Actors' Equity Association, the national union for professional actors and stage managers. 

Submissions of new musical works will be accepted now through September 30,2022 for international submissions. To submit an application and for guidelines and submission details, go to www.winterparkplayhouse.org and click the “New Musical Festival” tab to the right on the home page.  

All applications should be sent to festival@winterparkplayhouse.org with FFNM in the Subject Line.



