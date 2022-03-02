FTA Presents The Musical ASSASSINS At The Cheyenne Saloon

Florida Theatrical Association presents the Tony Award-winning musical Assassins by Steven Sondheim and John Weidman. Assassins will play April 22 through May 1 at the Cheyenne Saloon in downtown Orlando.

A journey through the dark side of the American Dream, Assassins explores the lives of nine individuals who either assassinated or tried to assassinate the President of the United States. From John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswald and beyond, the stories of our country's most notorious disruptors intersect in unexpected ways, creating a powerful, yet unnervingly funny look at some of the most shocking moments in U.S. history.

"I think so many of us have a fascination with what drives someone to commit such heinous acts and Assassins draws you into the mindset and motivations of some of our most infamous villains," said director Kenny Howard. "When exploring possible locations to mount this show, we were presented with Cheyenne Saloon and I just thought it couldn't be more perfect. The legendary landmark on Church Street is so unique and has just the right feel to transport audiences through moments that forever changed the course of history."

Assassins features music and lyrics by the legendary Steven Sondheim, with a book by John Weidman, and is based on an idea by Charles Gilbert, Jr. Assassins at the Cheyenne Saloon is produced by Florida Theatrical Association, and is directed by Kenny Howard, with musical direction by Jason Whitehead, lighting design by Amy Hadley and set design by Cliff Price.

Tickets for Assassins are on sale now and can be purchased at www.EventBrite.com. General admission tickets are $20; VIP tickets are $30 or tables of 4 for $100. VIP tickets include access to a pre-show cocktail reception.

Florida Theatrical Association, the non-profit presenter of Broadway in Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Miami, strives in its mission to educate and develop new theater audiences, while encouraging and preserving the presentation of touring Broadway theater. Since 1989 Florida Theatrical Association has presented more than 1,000 Broadway performances and distributed more than $1.5 million in scholarships and grants to arts organizations across the state of Florida. For more information, visit www.FloridaTheatrical.org.