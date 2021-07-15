FTA Adds Additional Performance Of CHESS IN CONCERT

Due to popular demand, Florida Theatrical Association has added an additional performance of CHESS in Concert at The MEZZ in downtown Orlando. The added performance on Tuesday, August 24 at 7pm extends the show's run to August 22 - 24. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at AbbeyOrlando.com.

With music written by Benny Anderson and Bjorn Ulvaeus of the pop group ABBA, and lyrics by Ulvaeus and Tim Rice, CHESS is the story of American and Russian chess players who play a match against each other - and compete for the same woman - at the height of the Cold War, which in itself was a manipulative game.

Florida Theatrical Association's production of CHESS in Concert, under the direction of Kenny Howard, stars Trevor Southworth, Brett McMahon, Janine Klein, Marissa Volpe, John Gracey, Joe Swanberg, and Ron Miles. The ensemble features Braxton Barr, Christie Duffer, Jessica Hoehn, Laura Peete, Molly Schoolmeester, Forrest Stringfellow, Mike Van Dyke and Gavin Waid.

Tickets for CHESS in Concert at The MEZZ range from $15 to $30. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.AbbeyOrlando.com.