FROM CORINNE'S HEART Musical Film Selected for Florida Film Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From Corinne's Heart has been officially selected to the prestigious International Christian Film Festival in Orlando, Florida, taking place April 30 - May 3, 2025. The film features many Broadway performers amongst the cast of young new talent.

The cast includes Arielle Joy Hubbard as Corine, Scott Fraser O’Brien as Tony, Hannah Thompson as Anne, Davon Cochran as The Miracle Man, Bart Shatto as Doctor Gerard (Les Misérables, War Paint) and Keith Crowningshield as Mister Keith the physical therapist (Grand Hotel the Musical, Jelly’s Last Jam). Also added to the cast are actor Noah Musso as The Miracle Baby, actress Olympia Eyal as Marissa at age six, actress Antonella Bustos as Marissa at age eight, and actress Alexis Licor as Marissa at age ten.

The musical film is directed, composed, and written by Emmy Award Nominee Charles Mandracchia (Grand Hotel the Musical, South Pacific). Watch the trailer below.

Based on a true story, the musical film “From Corrine’s Heart” follows Corinne (Arielle Joy Hubbard) who dreams of becoming a championship figure skater and then receives news that changes her entire life. She visits her doctor and learns that she has Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis. Corinne struggles to cope with her disease and distances herself from her boyfriend Tony (Scott Fraser O'Brien) until he wins her over and gives her hope.

ABOUT International Christian Film Festival

Established on September 15, 2011, the International Christian Film Festival, Inc. (ICFF) is a nonprofit organization guided by an unwavering commitment to prioritize God in every endeavor. Our mission has been twofold from the very outset: to both uplift and educate Christian filmmakers and artists worldwide.

At ICFF, we offer a vibrant platform for creators to showcase their faith-based and family-oriented films, documentaries, and music. Our dedicated panel of ten discerning judges meticulously evaluates submissions, recognizing and awarding excellence during our esteemed festival.

ICFF warmly welcomes participants from all walks of life. Here, you’ll find a rich array of opportunities, including enlightening classes, distribution opportunities, engaging seminars, invaluable networking prospects, and meaningful fellowship. Plus, our festival is graced with a glamorous red carpet event and an Oscar-style awards ceremony.

Comments