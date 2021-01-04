Dynamic Performance Duo Debut New Cabaret At Winter Park Playhouse

The Winter Park Playhouse will feature acclaimed vocal pair, Courtney and Dustin Cunningham, in their new cabaret titled Bella Notte as part of the theatre's Spotlight Cabaret Series. Playhouse Musical Director Christopher Leavy will accompany on piano.

There will be four live performances with limited socially distanced seating on January 27 and 28, 2021 and February 24 and 25, 2021. This cabaret will also be filmed live and available to enjoy virtually from February 26- 28, 2021.

Married songbirds, Courtney and Dustin, will serenade patrons with an evening of romantic selections and duets pulled from the worlds of classical music, Broadway tunes and jazz standards. Memorable songs such as "Phantom Of The Opera," "Time To Say Goodbye," "Mambo Italiano" and more, promise that Bella Notte (Italian for "beautiful night") will be an enjoyable cabaret for everyone.

Dustin is a classically trained baritone and made his Winter Park Playhouse Mainstage debut in Some Enchanted Evening, a Rodgers and Hammerstein musical revue where he garnered rave reviews for his rendition of "Soliloquy" from the musical Carousel. He has traveled with the national tours of both Seven Brides for Seven Brothers and Miracle on 34th Street and has performed solo work for several national symphonies and Opera companies including his thrilling performance as Giuseppe in La Traviata with the Kentucky Opera.

Courtney received her MFA from The University of Central Florida and has regional credits in The Music Man, Pirates of Penzance and Church Basement Ladies. Both Courtney and Dustin have spent the last couple of years performing on The American Duchess paddle-wheel riverboat traveling up and down the Ohio and Mississippi rivers.

Courtney and Dustin have performed each year at The Playhouse's Florida Festival of New Musicals and will both be featured performers in the upcoming Mainstage musical, A Grand Night for Singing, running January 22 to February 20, 2021 at The Winter Park Playhouse.

"We are so fortunate to have Dustin and Courtney back at The Playhouse to debut their newest cabaret!" confirms Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director. "Together they are a dynamic pair with incredible voices ... this will be a fabulous evening out for all!"

General Admission tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum for live cabaret performances. Doors open at 6:30 pm and cabaret begins at 7:30 pm. Socially distanced seating is very limited so please call Box Office to make an advance reservation (407)645-0145.

Tickets for virtual performances are $20 and can be purchased online www.winterparkplayhouse.org or by calling the Box Office at (407) 645-0145.