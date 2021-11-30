Dragonfly Studio & Productions to Hold Auditions for THE LADY JULIANA at 2022 Orlando Fringe

THE LADY JULIANA MUSICAL - AUDITION NOTICE

Written by: Elaine Cotignola (Pechacek)

ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL FRINGE FESTIVAL, Orlando, FL

Produced by: Dragonfly Studio & Productions

Directed by: Elaine Cotignola (Pechacek), Matt Tamanini

Rehearsal Dates: April 4-May 16, 2022

Performance Dates: May 17-30, 2022 | 7 Performances | Tier 1 Venue

Compensation: PAID

DESCRIPTION:

Come aboard the British transport ship the Lady Juliana as she sails from England to the Australian colonies in 1789 carrying a cargo of incredibly resilient woman convicts. Deemed throwaways by their society, these women find friendship, purpose, and strength as a band of sisters that may be guilty, but are far from worthless. "The Lady Juliana" is a powerful story of human triumph in the face of adversity.

SEEKING:

AEA (contingent on AEA approval) and non-AEA actors of any ethnicity, gender identity, and physical abilities (including hearing impairment) are encouraged to submit.

BREAKDOWN:

RACHEL HODDY

21 year old woman | Mezzo Soprano/Alto | British Dialect

Performer Age Range: 18-35

Well-known sex worker, convicted of theft. She is determined to make the best of her

sentence and chooses to accept it as a new beginning. She is defiant, argumentative, and resolved.



MARY WADE

11 year old girl | Soprano | British Dialect

Performer Age Range: 11-15

Known as "The Little Highway Robber," she is eventually sentenced to transportation for stealing a little girl's clothes. She uses her strength and bravery to mask her sadness.



ANN MARSH

24 year old woman | Lyric/High Soprano | Scottish Dialect

Performer Age Range: 18-35

Sentenced to seven years transportation for stealing wheat from a local farmer. She falls in love with Dr. Richard Alley and gives birth to a daughter. She is determined and dogmatic.

ELIZABETH BARNSLEY

38 year old woman | Mezzo Soprano/Alto | British Dialect

Performer Age Range: 30-50

Convicted for shoplifting fine items. Becomes the women's leader on the ship and teaches them about self-reliance, business, and resourcefulness. She is a matriarch and protector, as well as observant and quick-witted.

CAPTAIN AITKEN

50 year old man | Baritone/Bass | British Dialect

Performer Age Range: 40-60

A gentle and kind man who takes care of the woman on his ship. He is humane and takes his duties to his boat and its passengers very seriously. Fatherly type.

DR. RICHARD ALLEY

32 year old man | Tenor | British Dialect

Performer Age Range: 25-45

A caring physician who makes sure that the women have all of the provisions necessary to stay healthy on the voyage. Gentle, but with a stern exterior. Falls in love with Ann Marsh and is the father of her daughter.

LIEUTENANT EDGAR THOMAS

35 year old man | High Baritone | British Dialect

Performer Age Range: 25-45

Naval officer on board to ensure that everything is operating according to government mandate. Stern, unkind, cold, and believes that the women are nothing more than the ship's cargo. Argumentative and has several altercations while aboard ship.

MARY (MARIE) ANDERSON

20 year old woman | Lyric/High Soprano | British Dialect

Performer Age Range: 18-40

She was desperate and searching for work, and stole clothing/fabric from a lodging house laundry. She is kind and gentle; always looking for the good in people.

ANNIE GALLAND

28 year old woman | Mezzo Soprano | Irish Dialect

Performer Age Range: 25-45

A career con-artist and criminal. She orchestrates a large scheme to steal silver from a boarding house posing as a noble woman. Smart, quick-witted, and can talk herself out of almost any situation. Doesn't easily trust people.

ELIZABETH STEEL

21 year old woman | Non-singing role | British Dialect

Performer Age Range: 18-55 | This role would ideally be played by a hearing impaired performer.

Wrongly accused of murder when she refused to respond to questions in order to protect a friend. She is intuitive, intelligent, and has learned a lot about life through constant observation.

STEWARD JOHN NICOL

48 year old man | Baritone | British Dialect

Performer Age Range: 35-65

A jovial drunkard who comes across as indifferent, but helps the women protect their interests against the lieutenant. Should have good comedic timing and be comfortable with physical comedy.

ENSEMBLE/UNDERSTUDIES:

2 to 4 men

2 to 4 women

REQUIREMENTS:

All cast members should be able to move well and/or have dance experience.

All company members must be fully vaccinated.

AUDITIONS:

Auditions will be held in 15 minute increments on Friday, December 10 from 6pm-10pm and Saturday, December 11 from 4pm-10pm at Dragonfly Studio and Productions (133 W McKey St.,Ocoee, FL 34761). Additional audition dates and times will be scheduled based on interest.

SUBMISSION PROCESS:

Complete audition form at: https://forms.gle/vYqetcu65uiqpqXF9

Additionally submit your headshot, resume, and proof of vaccination to TheLadyJulianaMusical@gmail.com

After reviewing submissions, the creative team reserves the right to have performers audition for roles other than the ones that they indicate.

Deadline for appointment requests is 11:59 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 9, 2021.

Following the submission deadline, the creative team will reach out to everyone who submitted about the next steps. If they would like to have you come in, you will be notified of your audition time and date, and you will receive at least one, character-specific 16-bar excerpt from the "The Lady Juliana" score. Please prepare the song(s) and any dramatic monologue for your audition.

Callbacks: TBA

If you have any questions, please feel free to email TheLadyJulianaMusical@gmail.com