Dr. Phillips Center Brings 675 Students To Disney's FROZEN Through Community Giveback Program

Following a successful opening week of Disney's Frozen, the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts raised $24k in collaboration with private donors and sponsors to provide 675 regional students the opportunity to experience a night of Broadway with Frozen through the arts center's Community Giveback program from March 1-5.

The students, teachers and guests represent the Boys & Girls Club & MVP Strong Families, Central Avenue Elementary, Citrus Square Community Center, Dover Shores Elementary, Englewood Community Center, Highlands Elementary, James R. Smith Community Center, Lake Como Elementary, Lovell Elementary, Michigan Avenue Elementary, Neptune Elementary and Partin Settlement Elementary.

"A major part of our vision, Arts For Every Life, is giving back and sharing the arts with as many people in the community, especially our students," said Kathy Ramsberger, president and ceo. "It's important for us to expose youth to the arts and show them the remarkable possibilities and resources that exist for them inside their hometown performing arts center."

Nearly half of the students are also part of the Dr. Phillips Center's Disney Musicals in Schools (DMIS) program, which is offered to a number of Title I public elementary schools every year. Through the program, the schools receive performance rights and ShowKit materials to a Disney musical. Over the course of a semester, professional teaching artists guide school teachers through the process of mounting a real musical, leading up to a live performance in front of an audience of family, friends and peers. This year's DMIS finale is taking place on May 17 at the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater.

"I cannot tell you the excitement this event-and, in fact, the show itself-has brought back to our campus," said Forest City Elementary fifth grade teacher, JP Royer, III, who is also part of DMIS. "A quick survey of our cast and crew revealed that only four had ever been to the Dr. Phillips Center before and that only two had ever seen a live Broadway show. This will be life changing, and we couldn't be more appreciative for all the students participating in the region."

This is the third time the Dr. Phillips Center activates its Community Giveback program for the FAIRWINDS Broadway in Orlando series in the past three seasons, hosting a total of 2,000 students across Frozen (21/22 season), Aladdin (19/20 season) and Hamilton (19/20 season) alone.

For information on other give back programs at the Dr. Phillips Center, visit DrPhillipsCenter.org/explore/giving-back.