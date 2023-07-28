Downtown Arts District “Art After Dark” Semi-Formal Soiree For Young Professionals Returns in August

The event is on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

By: Jul. 28, 2023

Downtown Arts District “Art After Dark” Semi-Formal Soiree For Young Professionals Returns in August

Downtown Arts District has nnounced the return of its popular program “Art After Dark” a Soiree for Young Professionals on Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 7pm-10pm at CityArts Orlando.  Art After Dark introduces young professionals to the Arts District and its mission through social interaction, arts engagement and networking.  Guests will enjoy the celebration in a unique setting by strolling through CityArts’ five different galleries and CityArts Café.  The evening’s festivities include interactive art experiences and performances by DJ Lindsey Leigh, music performance by Jayo, live painting by Darby and a few surprise performances throughout the night.  In addition, guests can get a tarot reading by Ms. Angelique Luna and henna by Ashleigh Mausser.  There will be meet-and-greet opportunities with special guest artists, live music, photo opportunities, a silent auction, beer tastings and light bites from local restaurants. 

Limited Early Bird tickets are $50 per person online until 11:59pm on August 5 and $60 per person August 6 until sold out.  The admission includes entertainment, food and drinks.  Art After Dark is a limited engagement with entry for 200 attendees.

“Art After Dark was created to introduce young professionals and the ‘young at heart’ to CityArts and to the mission of the Downtown Arts District,” says Downtown Arts District Executive Director Barbara Hartley.  “It’s an opportunity to experience art in a fun way, and we encourage everyone to get their tickets early as the event is guaranteed to sell out.”

Don’t miss Downtown Arts District Art After Dark on Saturday, August 12, 2023 hosted at CityArts Orlando located at 39 South Magnolia Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801.  To purchase tickets, go to Click Here, and for more information about the Downtown Arts District, visit www.downtownartsdistrict.com.  (Art After Dark is for ages 21 and up.)




Recommended For You