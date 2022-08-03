Downtown Arts District ART AFTER DARK Semi-Formal Soiree For Young Professionals Returns, August 13

Downtown Arts District announces the return of its popular program "Art After Dark" Semi-Formal Soiree for Young Professionals on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 7pm-10pm at CityArts Orlando.

Art After Dark introduces young professionals to the Arts District and its mission through social interaction, arts engagement and networking. Guests will enjoy the celebration in a unique setting by strolling through CityArts' six different galleries and cafe. The evening's festivities include interactive art experiences, meet and greet opportunities with special guest artists, live music, photo opportunities, a silent auction, craft cocktails and gourmet lite bites from local restaurants.

Limited Early Bird tickets are $50 per person online until August 5 and $60 per person August 6 until sold out. Art After Dark is a limited engagement with entry for 200 attendees.

"Art After Dark is an exciting event that invites young professionals or the 'young at heart' to enjoy a fun evening at CityArts," says Downtown Arts District Executive Director Barbara Hartley. "With all the interactive art experiences, live entertainment and food and beverage samplings, there's so much to do in the three hours. This event has become so successful in the last six years, and we cannot wait to bring it back on August 13."

Beverage stations include: Central 28, Wicked Weed, Ivanhoe Park Brewing, Kopparberg and Iron Smoke Whiskey. Food stations include Bento, The Harp & Celt Irish Pub & Restaurant, PhattyChow and Pattie Lou's Donuts.

The live music and entertainment lineup include: DJ Lindsey Leigh, Live Hart and drag shows by Axel Andrews and Myki Meeks at 8pm and 9pm.

Art Experiences include:

Mural/Photo Op by Alexis Kay Creations

Illustration Portrait Sketches by Darby

Tarot Card Reading by Angelique Luna

Henna Designs by AshrockArt

Fashion Sketches by Samantha Shumaker

Paint your own mini canvas

Don't miss Downtown Arts District Art After Dark on Saturday, August 13 hosted at CityArts Orlando located at 39 South Magnolia Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801. To purchase tickets, go to https://aad2022.eventbrite.com, and for more information on Downtown Arts District, visit www.downtownartsdistrict.com. (Art After Dark is for ages 21 and up.)

The Downtown Arts District is a dedicated nonprofit organization for advancing arts and economic development in the City of Orlando. Established in 2000, the Arts District represents and serves the arts community through signature programming and public art projects. Comprised of a series of cultural communities, the Arts District encompasses the visual arts, literature, the performing arts including music, drama, film and dance and arts and culture-related retail businesses. The Arts District is the producer of a series of mission-based events and programs to heighten visibility for the arts including the monthly 3rd Thursday Gallery Hop, annual themed arts celebrations La Maschera and Día de los Muertos, Orlando Story Club and much more. In addition, the Arts District manages and operates CityArts Orlando, the multi-use art and cultural destination in the historic Rogers Kiene Building in Downtown Orlando.