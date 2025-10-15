Don McLean To Perform At The King Center In 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grammy honoree and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Don McLean will perform a central Florida exclusive concert at the King Center for the Performing Arts, L3Harris Technologies Theater, on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at 8 p.m. The performance is part of McLean’s Starry Starry Night Tour and is produced by BMG Concerts.

A native of New York, McLean remains one of the most influential and celebrated songwriters in American music. His iconic anthem “American Pie,” which earned a place in the Library of Congress National Recording Registry and was named one of the top five songs of the 20th century by the Recording Industry Association of America, cemented his place in popular culture.

Following his early days performing in the New York club scene of the 1960s, McLean rose to international fame with a series of enduring hits, including “Vincent (Starry, Starry Night),” “Castles in the Air,” and “And I Love You So.” His songs have been recorded by artists as varied as Madonna, Garth Brooks, Josh Groban, Drake, and “Weird Al” Yankovic, among many others.

McLean’s career has spanned more than five decades, marked by milestones such as the 2015 Christie’s auction of his handwritten “American Pie” lyrics for $1.2 million and his 2019 induction into the Las Vegas Walk of Stars. His music has been featured in films including Black Widow and Finch, and his song “And I Love You So” was chosen as the wedding theme for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

With his enduring artistry and unmatched catalog, McLean continues to captivate audiences around the world. His Starry Starry Night Tour celebrates both the timeless spirit of “American Pie” and the heartfelt poetry that has defined his career.