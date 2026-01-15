Diego Figueiredo & Friends To Appear At Broward Center For The Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Diego Figueiredo will perform with a group of longtime collaborators as Diego Figueiredo & Friends on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at 7:45 p.m. The concert will take place at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as part of a presentation by Gold Coast Jazz.

The program will center on a series of jazz duets that evolve throughout the evening, highlighting interaction and improvisation among the musicians. Figueiredo’s work blends elements of jazz, bossa nova, and classical music, and his performances are often structured around musical exchange rather than fixed arrangements.

Figueiredo is a Grammy-nominated guitarist who has been recognized for his approach to solo guitar and ensemble playing. His work emphasizes melodic development and rhythmic interplay, with a focus on listening and collaboration.

For this performance, Figueiredo will be joined by jazz flutist Nestor Torres, pianist Shelly Berg, and percussionist Sammy Figueroa. The ensemble will rotate pairings throughout the evening, allowing different instrumental combinations to shape the program in real time.

“The Brazilian feeling is always in my right hand, no matter what style I’m playing,” Figueiredo said. “In concert, when I’m free, I let jazz, bossa nova, and classical flow together.”

Tickets for the February 4 performance are available now.