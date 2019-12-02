BWW Regional Awards
December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Orlando Awards!

Article Pixel Dec. 2, 2019  
Voting is now underway for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Orlando:

Best Choreography (Non-Professional)
Sterling Lovett - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre South Playhouse 13%
 Kim Ball - MARY POPPINS - St Luke’s theatre 10%
 Bobby Hall - SPRING AWAKENING - Celebration Theatre Company 7%

Best Choreography (Professional)
Rob Winn Anderson & Daniel Hunalp - BILLY ELLIOT - Garden Theatre 19%
 Kim Ball - EVITA - Orlando Shakes 16%
 Carrie Crawford - RAGTIME - Garden Theatre 11%

Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)
AJ Garcia - MARY POPPINS - St. Luke's 19%
 Matt Carl - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Osceola Arts 13%
 Caitlin Nicholas - SPRING AWAKENING - Celebration Theatre Company 11%

Best Costume Design (Professional)
Dan Jones - RAGTIME - Garden Theater 15%
 Jordyn Linkous - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 15%
 AJ Garcia - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Garden Theatre 11%

Best Direction of a Musical (Non-Professional)
Kit Cleto - NEWSIES - Osceola Arts 11%
 Hillary Brook - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre South Playhouse 10%
 Steve MacKinnon - MARY POPPINS - St. Luke's 10%

Best Direction of a Musical (Professional)
Steven Heron - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 17%
 Mark Edward Smith - RAGTIME - Garden Theatre 11%
 Rob Winn Anderson - BILLY ELLIOT - Garden Theatre 10%

Best Direction of a Play (Non-Professional)
Nathan Paul - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Moonlight Players 20%
 Kit Cleto - THE MIKADO - Central Florida Vocal Arts 18%
 Beth Marshall - GIRL - Orlando Fringe 2019 16%

Best Direction of a Play (Professional)
Niko Stamos - VANITIES - Titusville Playhouse 16%
 Patrick Braillard - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Garden Theatre 16%
 Roberta Emerson - STOP KISS - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 13%

Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
RENT - Titusville Playhouse 10%
 MARY POPPINS - St Luke’s theatre 7%
 SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre South Playhouse 7%

Best Lead Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Zachary Thomas - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 11%
 Yan Diaz - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Osceola Arts 10%
 Christopher Robinson - SPRING AWAKENING - Celebration Theatre Company 8%

Best Lead Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Parker James Fullmore - BILLY ELLIOT - Garden Theatre 11%
 Dan Domenech - EVITA - Orlando Shakes 9%
 David Lowe - BILLY ELLIOT - Garden Theatre 6%

Best Lead Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)
Joshua Hernandez - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Moonlight Players 22%
 Ray Palen - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Moonlight Players 20%
 Jeffrey Allen Sneed - SWEAT - Theatre UCF 20%

Best Lead Actor in a Play (Professional)
Aidan Bangsund - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Garden Theatre 16%
 Matthew Gray - GIRL - Orlando Fringe 2019 15%
 Junior Nyong'o - HAMLET - Orlando Shakes 11%

Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Jessica Medley - SPRING AWAKENING - Celebration Theatre Company 23%
 Grace Gustino - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Osceola Arts 11%
 Cami Miller - SISTER ACT - Osceola Arts 9%

Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Kellie Rhianne - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 11%
 Becca Southworth - ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE - Athens Theatre 9%
 Sara Catherine Barnes - BILLY ELLIOT - Garden Theatre 9%

Best Lead Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)
Kayleigh Mollycheck - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Moonlight Players 28%
 Ashleigh Ann Gardner - A DOLL’S HOUSE - CFCArts 19%
 Amy Livingston - #GODHATESYOU - Theatre UCF 17%

Best Lead Actress in a Play (Professional)
Laura Mansoori - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Garden Theatre 17%
 Kayleigh Mollycheck - VANITIES - Titusville Playhouse 15%
 Roberta Emerson - THE NICETIES - The Ensemble Company - Penguin Point 9%

Best Lighting Design (Professional)
Luke Atkinson - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 16%
 George Jackson - RAGTIME - Garden Theater 9%
 George Jackson - BILLY ELLIOT - Garden Theater 9%

Best Music Direction (Non-Professional)
Robby Stamper - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre South Playhouse 12%
 Victor Martinez - SPRING AWAKENING - Celebration Theatre Company 8%
 John R. Mason III - MARY POPPINS - St. Luke's 7%

Best Music Direction (Professional)
Spencer Crosswell - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 21%
 Robby Stamper - RAGTIME - Garden Theatre 19%
 Josh Ceballos - EVITA - Orlando Shakes 9%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)
SPRING AWAKENING - Celebration Theatre Company 11%
 THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Osceola Arts 9%
 MARY POPPINS - St. Luke's 7%

Best Musical (Professional)
RENT - Titusville Playhouse 12%
 RAGTIME - Garden Theater 12%
 BILLY ELLIOT - Garden Theatre 11%

Best Play (Non-Professional)
DIAL M FOR MURDER - Moonlight Players 23%
 NEXT TO NORMAL - CFCArts 22%
 SWEAT - Theatre UCF 14%

Best Play (Professional)
RAGTIME - Garden Theater 22%
 A CHRISTMAS STORY - Garden Theatre 19%
 HAMLET - Orlando Shakes 11%

Best Set Design (Non-Professional)
Cliff price - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Osceola Arts 18%
 William Pratesi - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Moonlight Players 13%
 Cliff Price - MATILDA - Titusville Playhouse 13%

Best Set Design (Professional)
Jay Bleakney - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 15%
 Joe Klug - RAGTIME - Garden Theater 14%
 Chris McKinney - BILLY ELLIOT - Garden Theater 13%

Best Sound Design (Professional)
Anthony Narcisso - RAGTIME - Garden Theater 27%
 Jack Audet - 1984 - Garden Theatre 13%
 Anthony Narciso - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Garden Theatre 12%

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Deejay Young - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 14%
 Aiden Bangsung - RAGTIME - Garden Theater 8%
 Jared Russell - YOURE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Stage Cast Club 7%

Best Supporting Actor in a Play (Professional)
Freddy Ruiz - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Garden Theatre 39%
 Paul Bernardo - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Orlando Shakespeare Theater 31%
 John Hamilton Rice - GLORIA - Mad Cow Theatre 9%

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Cami Miller - MARY POPPINS - St. Luke's 13%
 Jataria Heyward - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 12%
 Aimee Aballo - HOLIDAY INN - Athens Theatre 8%

Best Supporting Actress in a Play (Professional)
Julie Snyder - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Garden Theatre 30%
 Allison Piehl - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Mad Cow Theatre 15%
 Sarah Lockhard - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Mad Cow Theatre 12%

Best World Premiere Production
SHOWGIRLS - Orlando Fringe 2019 15%
 AS YOU LIKE IT:A MUSICAL - Stage 14%
 #GODHATESYOU - TheatreUCF 12%

