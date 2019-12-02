December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Orlando Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Orlando:
Best Choreography (Non-Professional)
Best Choreography (Professional)
Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)
Best Costume Design (Professional)
Best Direction of a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Direction of a Musical (Professional)
Best Direction of a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Direction of a Play (Professional)
Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
Best Lead Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Lead Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Best Lead Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Lead Actor in a Play (Professional)
Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Best Lead Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Lead Actress in a Play (Professional)
Best Lighting Design (Professional)
Best Music Direction (Non-Professional)
Best Music Direction (Professional)
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Musical (Professional)
Best Play (Non-Professional)
Best Play (Professional)
Best Set Design (Non-Professional)
Best Set Design (Professional)
Best Sound Design (Professional)
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Best Supporting Actor in a Play (Professional)
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Best Supporting Actress in a Play (Professional)
Best World Premiere Production
Sterling Lovett - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre South Playhouse 13%
Kim Ball - MARY POPPINS - St Luke’s theatre 10%
Bobby Hall - SPRING AWAKENING - Celebration Theatre Company 7%
Rob Winn Anderson & Daniel Hunalp - BILLY ELLIOT - Garden Theatre 19%
Kim Ball - EVITA - Orlando Shakes 16%
Carrie Crawford - RAGTIME - Garden Theatre 11%
AJ Garcia - MARY POPPINS - St. Luke's 19%
Matt Carl - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Osceola Arts 13%
Caitlin Nicholas - SPRING AWAKENING - Celebration Theatre Company 11%
Dan Jones - RAGTIME - Garden Theater 15%
Jordyn Linkous - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 15%
AJ Garcia - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Garden Theatre 11%
Kit Cleto - NEWSIES - Osceola Arts 11%
Hillary Brook - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre South Playhouse 10%
Steve MacKinnon - MARY POPPINS - St. Luke's 10%
Steven Heron - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 17%
Mark Edward Smith - RAGTIME - Garden Theatre 11%
Rob Winn Anderson - BILLY ELLIOT - Garden Theatre 10%
Nathan Paul - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Moonlight Players 20%
Kit Cleto - THE MIKADO - Central Florida Vocal Arts 18%
Beth Marshall - GIRL - Orlando Fringe 2019 16%
Niko Stamos - VANITIES - Titusville Playhouse 16%
Patrick Braillard - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Garden Theatre 16%
Roberta Emerson - STOP KISS - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 13%
RENT - Titusville Playhouse 10%
MARY POPPINS - St Luke’s theatre 7%
SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre South Playhouse 7%
Zachary Thomas - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 11%
Yan Diaz - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Osceola Arts 10%
Christopher Robinson - SPRING AWAKENING - Celebration Theatre Company 8%
Parker James Fullmore - BILLY ELLIOT - Garden Theatre 11%
Dan Domenech - EVITA - Orlando Shakes 9%
David Lowe - BILLY ELLIOT - Garden Theatre 6%
Joshua Hernandez - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Moonlight Players 22%
Ray Palen - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Moonlight Players 20%
Jeffrey Allen Sneed - SWEAT - Theatre UCF 20%
Aidan Bangsund - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Garden Theatre 16%
Matthew Gray - GIRL - Orlando Fringe 2019 15%
Junior Nyong'o - HAMLET - Orlando Shakes 11%
Jessica Medley - SPRING AWAKENING - Celebration Theatre Company 23%
Grace Gustino - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Osceola Arts 11%
Cami Miller - SISTER ACT - Osceola Arts 9%
Kellie Rhianne - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 11%
Becca Southworth - ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE - Athens Theatre 9%
Sara Catherine Barnes - BILLY ELLIOT - Garden Theatre 9%
Kayleigh Mollycheck - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Moonlight Players 28%
Ashleigh Ann Gardner - A DOLL’S HOUSE - CFCArts 19%
Amy Livingston - #GODHATESYOU - Theatre UCF 17%
Laura Mansoori - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Garden Theatre 17%
Kayleigh Mollycheck - VANITIES - Titusville Playhouse 15%
Roberta Emerson - THE NICETIES - The Ensemble Company - Penguin Point 9%
Luke Atkinson - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 16%
George Jackson - RAGTIME - Garden Theater 9%
George Jackson - BILLY ELLIOT - Garden Theater 9%
Robby Stamper - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre South Playhouse 12%
Victor Martinez - SPRING AWAKENING - Celebration Theatre Company 8%
John R. Mason III - MARY POPPINS - St. Luke's 7%
Spencer Crosswell - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 21%
Robby Stamper - RAGTIME - Garden Theatre 19%
Josh Ceballos - EVITA - Orlando Shakes 9%
SPRING AWAKENING - Celebration Theatre Company 11%
THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Osceola Arts 9%
MARY POPPINS - St. Luke's 7%
RENT - Titusville Playhouse 12%
RAGTIME - Garden Theater 12%
BILLY ELLIOT - Garden Theatre 11%
DIAL M FOR MURDER - Moonlight Players 23%
NEXT TO NORMAL - CFCArts 22%
SWEAT - Theatre UCF 14%
RAGTIME - Garden Theater 22%
A CHRISTMAS STORY - Garden Theatre 19%
HAMLET - Orlando Shakes 11%
Cliff price - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Osceola Arts 18%
William Pratesi - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Moonlight Players 13%
Cliff Price - MATILDA - Titusville Playhouse 13%
Jay Bleakney - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 15%
Joe Klug - RAGTIME - Garden Theater 14%
Chris McKinney - BILLY ELLIOT - Garden Theater 13%
Anthony Narcisso - RAGTIME - Garden Theater 27%
Jack Audet - 1984 - Garden Theatre 13%
Anthony Narciso - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Garden Theatre 12%
Deejay Young - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 14%
Aiden Bangsung - RAGTIME - Garden Theater 8%
Jared Russell - YOURE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Stage Cast Club 7%
Freddy Ruiz - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Garden Theatre 39%
Paul Bernardo - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Orlando Shakespeare Theater 31%
John Hamilton Rice - GLORIA - Mad Cow Theatre 9%
Cami Miller - MARY POPPINS - St. Luke's 13%
Jataria Heyward - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 12%
Aimee Aballo - HOLIDAY INN - Athens Theatre 8%
Julie Snyder - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Garden Theatre 30%
Allison Piehl - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Mad Cow Theatre 15%
Sarah Lockhard - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Mad Cow Theatre 12%
SHOWGIRLS - Orlando Fringe 2019 15%
AS YOU LIKE IT:A MUSICAL - Stage 14%
#GODHATESYOU - TheatreUCF 12%
