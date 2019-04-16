Contemporary Musical Concludes Winter Park Playhouse Season

The Winter Park Playhouse will present a humorous and heartwarming contemporary musical, Heartbeats, as the final production of its current series of professional musicals May 10 through June 9, 2019. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Thursday and Saturday matinee performances at 2 p.m. and select Friday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Heartbeats, with book, music and lyrics written by Grammy Award Winning songwriter Amanda McBroom, takes a look at life, love and the pursuit of happiness as it illuminates the age-old conundrum of 'self-discovery.' This funny and uplifting story takes a look at life and relationships - what has been, what is now, and what lies ahead - and the choices that define fulfillment and happiness.

The well-known cast features an all-star group of professional talent - Heather Alexander (The Honky Tonk Angels, Midlife! The Crisis Musical), Rebecca Jo Cross (All Hands On Deck), Nick Drivas (I Love A Piano), Shawn Kilgore (Nunsense A-Men!, The Fantasticks), Hannah Laird (Daddy Long Legs) and Clay Cartland, who is making his Winter Park Playhouse debut.



Created by Amanda McBroom and Bill Castellino, the score features over twenty songs written by Ms. McBroom, who is best known for her chart topping hit "The Rose", with additional music by Gerald Sternbach, Michele Brourman, Tom Snow and Craig Safan. Playhouse Artistic Director Roy Alan will direct and choreograph. Resident Playhouse Music Director Christopher Leavy will music direct and The Playhouse band will feature Mr. Leavy on piano, Sam Forrest on percussion, Kevin Kelly on keyboard, and Ned Wilkinson on multiple instruments.

"... A good-humored, intimate musical with universal import" states the Los Angeles Drama-Logue, and Variety quotes "Accessible ... the characters launch into one stirring number after another."

Ticket prices are $42 evenings, $39 senior evenings, $32 matinees, $20 preview, $15 student and theatrical industry professionals. Student rush "$10@10" offers $10 tickets (for students 25 years and younger) 10 minutes prior to a performance when seats are available.

For more tickets and information call the box office at 407-645-0145 or visit online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.





