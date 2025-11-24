Community Stages Will Host Sweet Tunes & Treasures Next Month

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Celebrate the season with a Holiday Community Sing-Along hosted by Community Stages and led by the Heartstrings & Harmonies vocal ensemble! This joyful, feel-good event is designed for all ages, featuring upbeat classics, festive favorites, and spirited participation for kids and grownups alike. With activities, games, prizes, and plenty of musical cheer, it's an evening filled with connection, laughter, and community.

Santa's helpers are encouraged to come early to explore the artisan gift market, featuring handcrafted treasures created by Chelsea Art Center's teaching artists. Enjoy sweet treats, discover unique holiday gifts, and soak in the cozy, creative atmosphere before the singing begins.

Doors to the market open at 5:30 PM.

Holiday Sing-Along begins at 6:30 PM.

Event concludes at 8:00 PM.

Attendees are invited to wear their most spirited holiday ensemble to share in the fun. The event is free, with donations appreciated, and reservations are encouraged for premium sing-along seating. Click here to reserve your seats!