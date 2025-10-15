Chieli Minucci & Special EFX Announce April Concerts at Ormond Beach Performing Arts Center and King Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Regalitos Foundation, a 501(c)(3) Florida nonprofit organization, and BMG Concerts will present Chieli Minucci & Special EFX in concert for two special Florida performances in April 2026.

The group performs at the Ormond Beach Performing Arts Center on Saturday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m., followed by a show at the King Center Studio Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday, April 19 at 4:00 p.m.

A driving force in contemporary jazz for over four decades, guitarist, composer, producer, and arranger Chieli Minucci is the longtime leader of the Grammy-nominated jazz-fusion group Special EFX, a major influence on the jazz and world music scene since the 1980s.

In 2025, Minucci and Special EFX released “Meant To Be,” a chart-topping single that reached the Billboard Top 10, following the success of their 2024 hit “Cool Summer,” which claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard and topped five charts simultaneously.

Beyond his own catalog, Minucci’s guitar artistry has appeared alongside some of the biggest names in music, including Celine Dion, Lou Reed, Lionel Richie, Jennifer Lopez, Jewel, Marc Anthony, Michael Bolton, and Eartha Kitt. His extensive collaborations across contemporary jazz include work with Kirk Whalum, Maysa, Jeff Lorber, Norman Brown, Marion Meadows, and Mindi Abair, among many others.

Joining Minucci onstage are Lin Rountree (trumpet), Jeff Ryan (saxophone), Jay Rowe (keyboards), Dave Livolsi (bass), and Joel Rosenblatt (drums) — an all-star ensemble delivering a night of smooth, electrifying fusion and virtuosity.

Tickets and Information

Ormond Beach Performing Arts Center

399 North US Highway 1, Ormond Beach, FL

Saturday, April 18, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

ormondbeachperformingartscenter.csstix.com | 386-676-3375

King Center Studio Theatre, Melbourne

3865 North Wickham Road, Melbourne, FL

Sunday, April 19, 2026, at 4:00 p.m.

kingcenter.com/events | 321-242-2219