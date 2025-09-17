Central Florida Community Arts Celebrates 15th Anniversary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts) celebrates its 15th anniversary through new strategic partnerships and renewed energy in community collaborations. Continuing 1.5 decades of transformative performing arts experiences, CFCArts makes the region a more vibrant place to live. The nonprofit launches into 15 months of exciting productions with record-breaking program participation.

Interest in CFCArts programs increases each season. In 2025, members hail from 11 Florida counties, plus two other states. This fall, CFCArts experienced an unprecedented 37% growth in the Community Choir and steady increases across all programs.

The Community Choir and Symphony Orchestra, each consisting of more than 400 local performers, remain the largest ensembles of their kind in the country and enter another year with renewed energy. This fall, CFCArts welcomed 271 new members into the organization.

“It's always nerve-wracking moving to a state where you have no support system,” said Sarah McLennan, who moved to Orlando from Texas and joined the Symphony Orchestra in August. “The one thing I was sure about was that I wanted to find a community orchestra as welcoming as my last. While CFCArts is a tad larger than my former 40-person ensemble, the energy and community remain the same. I'm so thankful they were able to accept me with open arms (and no audition—I'm a little rusty) and give me something to look forward to every week.”

For 15 years, CFCArts has been focused on meeting this need, and the broader Central Florida community recognizes and supports this work as well. New strategic partners underscore the belief that art crosses boundaries to bring people together.

The Parikh Giving Alliance awarded CFCArts a $20,000 Transformational Change Grant ($10,000 in 2025 and 2026) to support the expansion of inclusive arts programs, where artists of all ages and abilities can find a place to belong.

Addition Financial Foundation awarded CFCArts $15,000 and participation in their “Community Giving Class.” The recognition includes support through cohort meetings and professional development opportunities.

The Elizabeth Morse Genius Foundation awarded CFCArts $15,000 in support of the Big Band and its ground-breaking artistic collaboration Hand-Drawn Jazz 2.

This year, CFCArts joined the Winter Park Arts & Culture Alliance, which raises awareness of city non-profit arts and culture organizations. The Big Band will participate in the Rosen JCC's inaugural season in the new Pargh Event Center, making the arts more accessible in Southwest Orlando. CFCArts Youth Theatre programs plan impactful service projects themed for every production. The organization is also collaborating with Give Kids The World Village to create custom performances for their “Holiday Nights” celebrations in December.

In addition to countless community events, collaborations and exciting performances abound within the organization as well during its 15-month celebration.

CFCArts plans on 29 productions with 82 opportunities to see shows. The dynamic programs will feature over 1,200 performers from age 4 to 90 in spectacular concerts, intimate comedy experiences, and beloved titles like Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Once Upon a Mattress, and Hadestown: Teen Edition.

Uniquely curated productions will include:

Celebrate the Season with the 400-musician Symphony Orchestra's epic take on the CFCArts holiday spectacular, enhanced by members of the Community Choir;

Betsy Ross & Friends: History as It Never Happened with a comedic acting troupe for older adults presenting tales and tall tales of major figures from America's history;

My Funny Valentine with the biggest Big Band around is creating the perfect date night with dozens of romantic jazz classics and newer hits just in time for Valentine's Day;

Hand-Drawn Jazz 2 and Classic(al) Rock 2 with the return of wildly popular concerts that sold out theaters at the Dr. Phillips Center;

plus a John Williams tribute with the Symphony Orchestra, a musical road trip with the Community Choir highlighting the top locations of U.S. music, and more.

“Fifteen years is a wonderful milestone to celebrate, and we're just getting started!” said CFCArts Executive Director Justin Muchoney. “Each rehearsal, each show, we are helping people connect, feel a sense of belonging, and recognize Central Florida as a vibrant, dynamic place to call home.”

Muchoney invites everyone to experience the organization for themselves in November at Dreaming Together—a high-energy and heartwarming concert featuring member stories and favorite songs—with over 450 members of the Community Choir and Symphony Orchestra.

“The anniversary events this year showcase your friends and neighbors in shows unlike anything you'll see anywhere but here. If you need to pick just one concert to see what we're all about, please join us at Dreaming Together for a celebration of the friendships and transformation we've experienced over 15 years as a community.”