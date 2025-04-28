Central Florida Community Arts Appoints New Executive Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts) has named Justin Muchoney as executive director effective immediately. Muchoney will continue to serve as artistic director, a role he has held since 2021. Muchoney, who is a founding member of the community-based performing arts group, had been serving as interim executive director since 2024.

“For nearly a year, Justin has guided our team and supporters through a challenging season, and he did so with remarkable grace and efficiency while prioritizing CFCArts' foundation both operationally and in terms of our mission,” Board Chairman Chad Faulkenberry said. “It's been the most comprehensive job interview a board of directors could ask for, and it was clear to all that he is the right person for the role.” Faulkenberry added that Muchoney received unanimous board support.

Muchoney is a founding member of CFCArts, and he served as music director and conductor while leading entertainment and production teams at Walt Disney World. He is credited for playing a significant role in growing CFCArts' now 400-plus member orchestra and other musical programming, including the establishment of two of the nation's largest adult volunteer music ensembles, and development of nationally recognized music programs for children, older adults, and exceptional learners.

“Justin has been involved with CFCArts since day one and clearly knows the organization inside and out, and he loves it. His strength is that he brings tremendous leadership skills as well as strong managerial and artistic experience and the ability to guide CFCArts forward while preserving our culture, according to our mission and goals,” Faulkenberry noted.

In recent months, Muchoney has worked in collaboration with the board of directors and staff to oversee an internal audit as well as operational change and restructuring to fortify processes and enhance business protocols to ensure good stewardship at all levels of the organization. Programming remains mission-focused, centered on building community through the arts.

“Because of my history with CFCArts, I come to this role with a solid foundation rooted in our mission, built on stability, trust, and a fierce commitment to the people who call Central Florida home,” said Muchoney. “Our stakeholders can be confident that in recent months, every process and internal structure has been evaluated, documented, and improved. We also have new leadership on the Executive Committee and five new board members, and we have invested in developing our staff and deepening our communication and relationships with donors, patrons, and members.” He added, “I'm pleased to share that we are a healthy organization with the clarity and infrastructure to move ahead; everything about this journey has been about our future.”

Faulkenberry, managing director of Journey Strategic Wealth and a CFCArts founding member, has returned to serve on the board. Additionally, Tom Clements, CFO of Katmai Government Services, has joined to serve as treasurer.

The organization's renewed focus on more strategic operations has already resulted in a 39 percent increase in individual donors over last year as well as significant increases in program participation including a record number of orchestra musicians and youth theatre participants.

During Muchoney's time as interim executive director, CFCArts was recognized by the international Music Cities Award for Best Initiative Using Music to Improve Health and Well-being and also received the Autism Community Impact Grant from The Doug Flutie Jr., Foundation for Autism.

“Our board and staff members remain united and enthusiastic in their support for Justin as he steps into this permanent role,” Faulkenberry said. “We have always been committed to complete transparency and integrity—it's our core value. As we move forward, we remain dedicated to building and serving our community through the arts, making Central Florida a better place to call home for years to come.”

