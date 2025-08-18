Cast Set for NEXT TO NORMAL at Significant Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In September, Significant Productions will present Next to Normal - Music by Tom Kitt, Book & Lyrics by Brian Yorkey - as the first production of Season 10 at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol.

Dan is an architect; Diana rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal; their children are bright, wise-cracking teens. They may seem like a typical American family, but their lives are anything but normal - Diana has been battling bipolar disorder for 16 years. Containing a thrilling contemporary score by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, Next to Normal is an emotional powerhouse of a musical about a family trying to take care of themselves and each other. Join Significant Productions as we celebrate our 10th season with this reimagining of our debut production. Whitney Morse is reprising her critically acclaimed role as Diana, who Chicago critics hailed as "rueful but free of self-pity, funny without resorting to stereotype, and all-around engaging." - Kelly Kleiman. Don't miss the show, The New York Times called "Much more than a feel-good musical; it is a feel-everything musical.

The complete cast includes: Whitney Morse* (Diana), Alex Jorth* (Dan), Jeremiah Garcia (Gabe), Elena Rosales (Natalie), Ethan Yaheen-Moy Chan (Henry), Brett Ricci (Reprising his role as Dr. Madden), Beth Ann Stripling (U/S - Diana), Avianna Tato (U/S - Natalie), Harrison Sakai (Swing - Gabe/Henry), and Russell Stephens (Swing - Dan/Mr. Madden).

The Theatre Management and Creative Teams are composed of Producer, Jason Goedken; Artistic Director, Angel Creeks; Director of Operations, Jon Cronin; Director of People, Projects, and Culture, Leslie Becker; Director, Kristin Clippard; Company Manager, Ryan Loeckel; Literary and Casting Associate, Jordan Gregson; Technical Director, Clayton Becker; Resident Scenic/Props/Set Designer, Joshua E. Gallagher; Costume Shop Supervisor, Cory Garrett; Lighting Supervisor, Mario Gonzalez; Sound Supervisor, Roel Cavazos; Costume Designer, Melissa Gilbert; Lighting Designer, Ethan Vail; Sound Designer, Rew Tippin; Dresser, Delicia Bent; Intimacy Coordinator, Emily A. Rollie; Resident Production Stage Manager/Deck Stage Manager, Madison Youngblood; Resident Stage Manager/Swing Stage Manager, Nicolas Raffenaud; Assistant Manager of Patron Services/The Studio House Manager, Savannah Parker; Carpenter, Verna McIntyre; Carpenter, Antonio Campagna; Director of Development, Yasmeen Stogden; Marketing Director, Monica Berdecio; Marketing Account Manager, Erika Kathryn; Graphic Designer, Krissi Kugler; Manager of Patron Services/House Manager, Alec Speers; Assistant Manager of Patron Services, Tina Carroll and Lonnie Goertz. The Musician Team is composed of: Musical Director/Keys 1, Bert Rodriguez; Guitar, Miles Randolph; and Bass, Chris Mewhinney.