Cast Set For QUALIA at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol

In April, Significant Productions will present QUALIA - By Ashleigh Ann Gardner, as the fourth and final production of the 2024/2025 Season at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol.

Qualia, a post-nuclear play by Central Florida playwright and The Studio Theatre veteran, Ashleigh Ann Gardner, is a dystopian story set 100 years in the future. The world has been decimated by toxic radiation save a few lingering humans. Alex lives alone safely tucked away in a bunker made by her doomsday prepping parents. Her only companion is Dom, a compassionate AI program engineered by her late mother. Alex and Dom are the only sentient creatures for miles. Until one day a knock outside the bunker door turns their safe world upside down. This intelligent and modern play explores the formula for being human. Is using logic, expressing emotion, and feeling love enough; or is a traditional corporeal form also required? Join us for this funny and honest science fiction play about finding what it means to be human in an isolated world.

Starring...

Lorena Cohea (Alex) is back at The Studio Theatre! Some of their fave credits include Phaedra/Colette (La Cage aux Folles), Soupy Sue (Urinetown, The Musical), & Macy (The Cake) at The Studio Theatre; Joan La Pucelle (Henry VI: Pt. 1) & Courtesan (Comedy of Errors) at Orlando Shakes; Emcee/Rouge ('24) & Petra (Nos4atu) at The Renaissance Theatre Company. They are a performer at Universal Orlando as well. They graduated from The University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre Performance, a Minor in Dance, and a Certificate in Apparel Construction and Design. Lorena has a passion for movement-based theatre and is certified in five weapons with the Society of American Fight Directors | IG: @Cohea_Cohea

K.P. Powell* (Dominic) is excited to make his debut at The Studio Theatre with this exciting play. He's been at Orlando Shakespeare Company for four seasons and played in Much Ado About Nothing, Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry, and Henry VI pt. 1 & 2. Regional acting credits include the American Shakespeare Center, Peterborough Players, Colorado Shakespeare Festival, Cincinnati Playhouse, Hippodrome, Alliance Theater, Elm Shakespeare Company, American Stage, Theatre at Monmouth, St. Louis Black Rep, Shakespeare Festival Saint Louis, Houston Shakespeare Festival and the Folger Theatre. Some favorite roles include Macbeth, Hotspur, Benedick, Moses in Pass Over, George in Our Town, Willoughby in Sense and Sensibility, Jonathan Harker in Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, and Clown in The 39 Steps. kppowell.com | IG: @kpkypow

Matt Katzenmeier (Seth) was last seen at The Studio Theatre in Unnecessary Farce (Eric Sheridan) and has also appeared in In the Next Room, or The Vibrator Play (Mr. Daldry). Based in Chicago, he has also appeared on NBC's Chicago P.D. and PopTV's sketch comedy series Hot Date. He'd like to thank the audiences coming to see Qualia, and all audiences everywhere, for supporting live theatre.

The complete cast includes: Brent Jordan (Swing - Dominic/Seth) & Abby Lamarre (U/S Alex).

The Theatre Management and Creative Teams are composed of Producer Jason Goedken and Artistic Director Whitney Morse; Associate Artistic Director, Angel Creeks; Director of Operations, Jon Cronin; Director of People, Projects and Culture, Leslie Becker; Director, Sara Oliva; Dialect Coach, Ginny Kopf; Company Manager, Ryan Loeckel; Literary and Casting Associate, Jordan Gregson; Technical Director, Clayton Becker; Resident Scenic/Props/Set Designer, Joshua E. Gallagher; Costume Designer, Trenell Mooring; Costume Shop Supervisor, Cory Garrett; Original Music & Sound Designer, Alexander Sovronsky; Sound Supervisor/Video Programmer, Kimber King; Lighting Designer, Colleen Doherty; Lighting Supervisor, Collin Hall; Assistant Technical Director, Alison Madison; Production Manager, Mark Kirschenbaum; Resident Production Stage Manager/Swing Stage Manager, Madison Youngblood; Resident Stage Manager/Stage Manager, Zach Mlekush; Resident Stage Manager/Deck Stage Manager, Jess Mahoney; Lighting Technician, Dio Raquel Jr; Carpenters Verna McIntyre and Antonio Campagna; Marketing Director, Monica Berdecio; Marketing & Media Coordinator/Video Content Designer, Jessica Nix, Marketing Account Manager, Erika Kathryn; Graphic Designer, Krissi Kugler; House Manager, Alec Speers; and Assistant House Manager, Tina Carroll.

