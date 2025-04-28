Cast Set For I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In May, Significant Productions will present I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change - Music by Jimmy Roberts, Book & Lyrics by Joe DiPietro, as the first 2025 summer production at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol.

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change is a celebration of the game of love. This long-running off Broadway revue reveals the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as "the relationship." Through sketches and songs, this hilarious adventure explores the journey from dating to marriage, the agonies and triumphs of in-laws and newborns, trips in the family car, and funeral-friendly pick-up lines. This comical and relatable musical pays tribute to those who have loved and lost, those who have fumbled at any chance of romance, and those who have dared to ask, "Say, what are you doing Saturday night?" Join us for this endearing, funny, and heartwarming ride on the rollercoaster of relationships.

SAMM CARROLL

(Woman 1) is ecstatic to be back at The Studio Theatre, where you may have seen her, in one her all-time favorite roles, as Catherine in Pippin. A New York native, she has performed professionally for the last 15 years all around the country and she is thrilled to continue that journey here in Florida. Past favorite credits include Trixie in the National Tour of How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Violet in Violet, Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins, and Adult Alison in Fun Home. Thank you to all 4 of her wonderful parents, Justin & Josh, her DOMU family, Stanley, & her superstar husband, Jeremy.

BERT RODRIGUEZ*

(Man 1) co-originated the role of Crush in Finding Nemo: The Musical at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Some favorite roles and shows in Central Florida (and beyond) include Max in Cabaret, Aegeon in Comedy of Errors, Bellomy in The Fantasticks, and Piragua Guy in In The Heights (Orlando Shakes), Kevin Rosario in In The Heights (Theater West End), Captain Lennox in The Secret Garden (Mad Cow Theatre), Carlo in A Day In Hollywood/A Night In The Ukraine (Winter Park Playhouse), and Anthony in End of the Rainbow (En Vivo! Theatrical). He worked for over a decade as a music director for Norwegian Cruise Line. In his role as music director, you may have seen his work on Little Shop of Horrors or Broadbend, Arkansas right here at The Studio Theatre! He had the honor of performing as a featured soloist in the concert An Evening with Kristen & Bobby Lopez as part of Lincoln Center's American Songbook series. He is a proud member of Actors' Equity Association and the American Federation of Musicians, local 389. IG: bert.m.rodriguez

The complete cast includes: Rachel Nicole Poole (Woman 2), Zach Nadolski* (Man 2), Ashley Ricci Garcia (Swing - Woman 1/2), and Brett Klock (Swing - Man 1/2).

The Theatre Management and Creative Teams are composed of Producer Jason Goedken and Artistic Director Whitney Morse; Associate Artistic Director, Angel Creeks; Director of Operations, Jon Cronin; Director of People, Projects and Culture, Leslie Becker; Director, Nathaniel Niemi; Music Director, Sean Allen Pollock; Intimacy Director, Rebekah Lane; Company Manager/Music Supervisor, Ryan Loeckel; Literary and Casting Associate, Jordan Gregson; Technical Director, Clayton Becker; Resident Scenic/Props/Set Designer, Joshua E. Gallagher; Costume Shop Supervisor/Costume Designer, Cory Garrett; Sound Supervisor/Sound Designer, Kimber King; Lighting Supervisor/Lighting Designer, Collin Hall; Assistant Technical Director, Alison Madison; Production Manager, Mark Kirschenbaum; Resident Production Stage Manager/Stage Manager, Madison Youngblood; Resident Stage Manager/Swing Stage Manager, Zach Mlekush; Technician, Dio Raquel Jr; Carpenters Verna McIntyre and Antonio Campagna; Director of Development, Yasmeen Stogden; Marketing Director, Monica Berdecio; Marketing & Media Coordinator, Jessica Nix, Marketing Account Manager, Erika Kathryn; Graphic Designer, Krissi Kugler; House Manager, Alec Speers; and Assistant House Managers, Tina Carroll and Savannah Rose Parker. The Musicians consist of: Musical Director/Keys 1, Sean Allen Pollock; and Violin, Ryan Loeckel.

