CFCArts to Host GLORIOUS Concert This Month in Longwood

CFCArts will present "Glorious," a breathtaking classical concert featuring over 200 musicians from the CFCArts Community Choir and Symphony Orchestra. This uplifting event is designed to sweep you away from the everyday and immerse you in the sheer joy and awe of musical grandeur.
Glorious will be held on August 24, with performances at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at The Rink at Northland, 522 Dog Track Road in Longwood. Tickets are available for just $15 at CFCArts.com/Glorious.
As you sit among fellow music lovers, Glorious will envelop you in melodies that echo the beauty of the human spirit and the boundless wonders of our world. With each note, the choir's harmonies will ascend towards the sublime, offering a powerful antidote to the noise of our daily lives. This concert isn't just a performance; it's a communal opportunity for rejuvenation, and with each crescendo, the orchestra will move you from quiet moments of reflection to exhilarating moments of awe.
Artistic Director Justin Muchoney celebrates this unique event: “Bringing together talented and passionate members from two of our most dynamic ensembles, the CFCArts Community Choir and Symphony Orchestra, in 'Glorious' allows us to create an compelling experience where the power of music truly shines. It's a chance for our community to come together in celebration, find joy, and appreciate the beauty that surrounds us every day.”
Glorious is designed to be accessible and welcoming to everyone, no matter your familiarity with classical music. Whether you're a seasoned aficionado or new to the genre, this concert will provide an engaging and enriching experience for all, filled with familiar music you've heard in movies, commercials, and throughout pop culture.
Join us for an experience where every chord strikes a chord within, and every crescendo lifts the spirits, reminding us of all that makes life truly glorious.
Festive Overture, Op. 96 by Dmitri Shostakovich
Splendor from "Illuminare" by Elaine Hagenberg
Sing Gently by Eric Whitacre
For the Beauty of the Earth by John Rutter
Gloria (I. Allegro vivace, 'Gloria in excelsis Deo') by John Rutter
Goin' Home by Antonín Dvořák arr. William Arms Fisher
Simple Gifts by Joseph Brackett
Samson et Dalila, Op. 47: Bacchanale by Camille Saint-Saëns
Egmont, Op. 84: Overture by Ludwig van Beethoven
Variations on an Original Theme, Op. 36 "Enigma Variations": IX. Nimrod by Edward Elgar
Symphony No. 5 in D Minor, Op. 47: IV. Allegro non troppo ("Finale") by Dmitri Shostakovich
Vetrate di chiesa ("Church Windows") by Ottorino Respighi
General Admission: $15
Lap-held Children 3 and Under: Free
Groups of 8 or more: Save 20% off regular pricing.
Don't miss this opportunity to experience the transformative power of music and connect with others in a celebration of life's splendor. Secure your tickets now at CFCArts.com/Glorious or by calling (407) 937-1800 x 701
For more information, please contact Zac Alfson at zac.alfson@cfcarts.com or (407) 937-1800 x 712.
CFCArts is a community-based arts group in Orlando, FL, dedicated to building community and enriching the lives of people through the arts. We believe in the power of music and the arts to bring people together, inspire, and uplift.
