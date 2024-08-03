CFCArts to Host GLORIOUS Concert This Month in Longwood

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CFCArts will present "Glorious," a breathtaking classical concert featuring over 200 musicians from the CFCArts Community Choir and Symphony Orchestra. This uplifting event is designed to sweep you away from the everyday and immerse you in the sheer joy and awe of musical grandeur.

Glorious will be held on August 24, with performances at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at The Rink at Northland, 522 Dog Track Road in Longwood. Tickets are available for just $15 at CFCArts.com/Glorious.

As you sit among fellow music lovers, Glorious will envelop you in melodies that echo the beauty of the human spirit and the boundless wonders of our world. With each note, the choir's harmonies will ascend towards the sublime, offering a powerful antidote to the noise of our daily lives. This concert isn't just a performance; it's a communal opportunity for rejuvenation, and with each crescendo, the orchestra will move you from quiet moments of reflection to exhilarating moments of awe.

Artistic Director Justin Muchoney celebrates this unique event: “Bringing together talented and passionate members from two of our most dynamic ensembles, the CFCArts Community Choir and Symphony Orchestra, in 'Glorious' allows us to create an compelling experience where the power of music truly shines. It's a chance for our community to come together in celebration, find joy, and appreciate the beauty that surrounds us every day.”

Glorious is designed to be accessible and welcoming to everyone, no matter your familiarity with classical music. Whether you're a seasoned aficionado or new to the genre, this concert will provide an engaging and enriching experience for all, filled with familiar music you've heard in movies, commercials, and throughout pop culture.

Join us for an experience where every chord strikes a chord within, and every crescendo lifts the spirits, reminding us of all that makes life truly glorious.

On the Program:

Festive Overture, Op. 96 by Dmitri Shostakovich

Splendor from "Illuminare" by Elaine Hagenberg

Sing Gently by Eric Whitacre

For the Beauty of the Earth by John Rutter

Gloria (I. Allegro vivace, 'Gloria in excelsis Deo') by John Rutter

Goin' Home by Antonín Dvořák arr. William Arms Fisher

Simple Gifts by Joseph Brackett

Samson et Dalila, Op. 47: Bacchanale by Camille Saint-Saëns

Egmont, Op. 84: Overture by Ludwig van Beethoven

Variations on an Original Theme, Op. 36 "Enigma Variations": IX. Nimrod by Edward Elgar

Symphony No. 5 in D Minor, Op. 47: IV. Allegro non troppo ("Finale") by Dmitri Shostakovich

Vetrate di chiesa ("Church Windows") by Ottorino Respighi

Ticket Pricing:

General Admission: $15

Lap-held Children 3 and Under: Free

Groups of 8 or more: Save 20% off regular pricing.

Don't miss this opportunity to experience the transformative power of music and connect with others in a celebration of life's splendor. Secure your tickets now at CFCArts.com/Glorious or by calling (407) 937-1800 x 701

For more information, please contact Zac Alfson at zac.alfson@cfcarts.com or (407) 937-1800 x 712.

About CFCArts:

CFCArts is a community-based arts group in Orlando, FL, dedicated to building community and enriching the lives of people through the arts. We believe in the power of music and the arts to bring people together, inspire, and uplift.

Comments