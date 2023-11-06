CFCArts Symphony Orchestra Returns to the Dr. Phillips Center This Month With SYMPHONIC DISNEY

On November 17 and 18, the Central Florida Community Arts Symphony Orchestra will assemble under the spotlights of the Dr. Phillips Center.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

CFCArts Symphony Orchestra Returns to the Dr. Phillips Center This Month With SYMPHONIC DISNEY

Disney and music fans alike can prepare for a magical night of Disney repertoire in a musical celebration of fan-favorite classics. On November 17 and 18, the Central Florida Community Arts Symphony Orchestra will assemble under the spotlights of the Dr. Phillips Center. This talented ensemble of 300 musicians from in and around Orlando invites guests to experience the sights, sounds, and beauty of some of the world's most recognizable musical numbers.

“With so many unforgettable Disney films, Broadway shows, theme parks, and more to explore, it was a challenge to narrow down this concert while still performing something everyone will recognize,” said CFCArts Vice President of Creative & Production Justin Muchoney. “Every piece of music that we will perform holds a special place in the heart of someone in that room, and we hope you hear some of your favorites and remember the awe and wonder you felt when you first experienced the music and magic of Disney.”

Audiences can experience the crash of the waves from Pirates of the Caribbean and Moana, the thrill of the chase in Coco, and transport to the faraway lands of Black Panther and Thor with this powerful ensemble. With hundreds of orchestra members being joined by dozens of Community Choir singers, this show is set to be a spectacular tribute to the most magical company on earth. As CFCArts returns to the Dr. Phillips Center—following two sold-out performances for Classic(al) Rock a year ago—for another larger than life performance, it is now easier than ever before to make musical memories with family and friends. Tickets for all performances start at $20, making this one of the most affordable ways to experience the world-class Steinmetz Hall.

FEATURING
Music from Aladdin, Moana, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Mary Poppins, Fantasia, Avengers, Disney attractions, AND MORE

November 17 @ 8 p.m.
November 18 @ 3 p.m. & 8 p.m.
Dr. Phillips Center
445 S Magnolia Ave., Orlando
Tickets start at $20. Lap-held children under 3 free.

Tickets and more information are available at the link below.


ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA COMMUNITY ARTS

Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts) is a nonprofit organization that exists to build and serve the community through the arts. Besides producing seasonal concerts, the heartbeat of CFCArts is to give back to the community by providing affordable arts experiences for all ages and abilities. Visit CFCArts.com for more information.



