Black Theatre Girl Magic Returns With Their 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Calling one and all to join Black Theatre Girl Magic for their 2nd annual Juneteenth Celebration! The organization will host two family-friendly events, a "Lunch and Learn" and "Facets of Freedom: Juneteenth Celebration" in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, June 19, 2022 from 11AM-10PM to commemorate Emancipation Day and the very community BTGM aims to serve.

Kicking off their festivities, the "Lunch and Learn" will take place at The Orlando Repertory Theatre from 11AM-3PM. Central Florida children of all ages and their families are welcome and encouraged to attend. This event will feature read-along stories about Emancipation Day, a face painting station, and music sessions for families to jam along! A BBQ lunch will also be provided. This event is free to the public, but reservations are required. Please sign-up via www.eventbrite.com (Lunch and Learn).

Later in the evening, BTGM will be hosting their main event "Facets of Freedom: Juneteenth Celebration" at Loch Haven Park in Orlando, Florida from 6PM-10PM. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in raffles, watch live performances by local Floridian artists, observe collection art, learn about the history of Juneteenth, and enjoy food and drink from local Black-owned businesses.

Live performance artists include Jarred Armstrong, Veryl Jones, and Amber Robinson. In addition, an exhibition of artwork from Black artists of Central Florida will be on display with a live mural to be announced.

Tickets are available via www.eventbrite.com (Facets of Freedom). All proceeds will go directly to funding programs that create more opportunities for Black and Brown Women in the Performing Arts.

All are welcome to attend this celebration of Black history. Bring your friends, family, and neighbors to BTGM's 2nd Juneteenth celebration!

For more information on BTGM and Juneteenth, please visit www.blacktheatregirlmagic.org