BWW Review: NEWSIES at The Henegar Center

Everyone loves to cheer for the underdog, especially when they are standing up for something that needs to change - injustice, cruelty, unfairness, or lack of voice. And in many ways, it is easy to relate to those struggling to be heard - the lone, but loud, voices of reason cutting through the noise, or the brave souls willing to stand up for what's right. These stories have been told throughout time and in countless mediums - but there is something about musical theatre that gives a story like that extra passion, energy, and urgency. So it is with NEWSIES, the opening production of The Henegar Center's 31st season, which brings the classic Disney musical to vivid life in Melbourne with an exciting and highly polished production that shares the story of how a few young men "seized the day" and made a real impact.

Set in turn-of-the century New York City, NEWSIES (with music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Jack Feldman and Book by Harvey Fierstein) tells the tale of Jack Kelly (Anthony Callender) and his motley crew of newsboys (or newsies) who go on strike to protest their unfair treatment, and end up making a positive impact for all the young workers working in the city at the time. NEWSIES is inspired by a real event - the Newsboy Strike of 1899, and explores themes that are as relevant today as they were 100 years ago, including social justice, corporate greed, and unfair labor practices.

As for the remaining creative team, Cliff Price has designed a beautiful set that captures the mood and feeling of the era via realistic buildings and set pieces while ensuring seamless and creative transitions throughout the show. Chad Erickson's lighting design punctuates the setting perfectly and Marcy Szymanski's costumes and wigs are colorful and capture the time and setting well. Finally, vocal director Karen Monks brings out powerful vocal performances from the cast.

Overall, The Henegar Center's production of NEWSIES is everything one would hope for from a production of this fun and energetic show, but it does so in a particularly moving and relevant way. If you have never seen NEWSIES, this is your perfect introduction to the show, and if you have seen it many times before, you don't want to miss this production. As the first show in The Henegar's season - NEWSIES sets the bar for what looks like an amazing year of theatre to come, and this reviewer simply can't wait.

------------------------------------------

NEWSIES is presented at The Henegar Center, 625 E New Haven Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901

and runs through September 5th. Tickets are $25 - $36. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sunday matinees at 2:00pm. Added performance on Saturday September 4th at 2:00pm. For more information, email boxoffice@henegar.org, call 321-723-8698 (Tue-Fri, 10am-3pm), or visit www.HenegarCenter.com

All Photos by Jessica Hendricks.