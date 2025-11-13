Arts At The J Will Present ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Arts at the J will present Opera Orlando’s ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 at the Pargh Event Center on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The performance, part of the venue’s Arts at the J series, will be staged at 11184 S. Apopka Vineland Road in Orlando, with a run time of approximately seventy-five minutes and no intermission.

The production tells the true story of the Christmas Eve ceasefire of 1914, when a German soldier began singing “Stille Nacht,” prompting soldiers on both sides of the Western Front to emerge from the trenches. The work is performed entirely a cappella and in English. Following the performance, audiences are invited to a free talkback with the cast in the theatre.

“Opera Orlando is thrilled to be partnering with the Rosen JCC once again as part of their new Arts at the J series,” said Opera Orlando general director Gabriel Preisser. “The Pargh Event Center is a wonderful venue serving many purposes and it is exciting to see it being utilized by so many local arts groups such as Orlando Ballet and the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra. A huge congratulations to the leadership at the Rosen JCC for having the vision and community investment to launch this series. The Christmas Truce story that All is Calm is based around illustrates the power of music and the arts to bring people together. It truly celebrates our shared humanity which is exactly what this new series Arts at the J aims to do.”

Arts at the J highlights the role of the arts in community building through events spanning theater, music, dance, and cultural programming. Director Ian Silverman will make his company debut, with Andrew Minear returning as music director. The cast includes Chris Teixeira, John Teixeira, Stephen Mumbert, and Torlef Borsting. ALL IS CALM was developed and produced by Cantus Vocal Ensemble and Theater Latté Da in Minneapolis in 2007 and premiered Off-Broadway in 2018.

Ticket Information

The production serves as a lead-in to Opera Orlando’s MainStage presentation of the Pulitzer Prize–winning opera Silent Night at Steinmetz Hall on February 6 and 8. Tickets for Silent Night start at $19 and are available through the Dr. Phillips Center's Bill & Mary Darden Box Office, online at DrPhillipsCenter.org, or by phone at (407) 839-0119 ext. 0.