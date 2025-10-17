Adam Biner Returns To Winter Park Playhouse With New Solo Cabaret BACK TO THE BASICS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed triple-threat performer Adam Biner will return to The Winter Park Playhouse with his new solo cabaret, Back to the Basics, on Wednesday, November 19 and Thursday, November 20 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the theatre’s popular Spotlight Cabaret Series. The performance will take place at Orlando Shakes in The Mandell Theatre (812 E. Rollins Street, Orlando, FL 32803), with Brandon Kaufman accompanying on piano.

Audiences will join one of the region’s leading song-and-dance performers for a journey through his theatrical upbringing and the Broadway legends who shaped his career. In this lively evening, Biner revisits his path through competitive conservatories while singing and tapping to the tunes that built his foundation in musical theatre.

Featuring timeless hits like “Singin’ in the Rain,” “42nd Street,” “I Got Rhythm,” and “Put on a Happy Face,” the show pays tribute to greats from Gene Kelly to Dick Van Dyke and productions from Top Hat to Bye Bye Birdie.

A New York/New Jersey native now based in Winter Park, Biner is well known to Playhouse audiences for his acclaimed performance in George M. Cohan Tonight! and appearances in Wreck the Halls, Five Course Love, What a Glorious Feeling, Steppin’ Out with Irving Berlin, and Crazy for Gershwin. He has also been featured in The Playhouse’s annual Florida Festival of New Musicals.

Regional credits include Intimate Apparel and Evita at Orlando Shakes, as well as Mary Poppins (Bert), How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (Finch), Peter Pan (Peter Pan), Ragtime (Younger Brother), Kiss Me, Kate (Bill Calhoun), Carousel, A Christmas Carol, Fiddler on the Roof, and White Christmas.

“We are so happy to bring Adam back,” said Heather Alexander, Executive Director of The Winter Park Playhouse. “He’s an incredible performer, a wonderful storyteller, and always leaves you wanting more.”

Tickets: $23 with reserved seating. Advance reservations are strongly recommended. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Call 407-645-0145 or visit winterparkplayhouse.org.

Virtual Access: The cabaret will be filmed and available for streaming December 5–8, 2025. Virtual tickets are $23 and include a private viewing link valid for three days.

The Winter Park Playhouse is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit professional theatre affiliated with Actors’ Equity Association and The National Alliance for Musical Theatre.