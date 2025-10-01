A TASTE OF JAZZ Comes to Bailey Contemporary Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Gold Coast Jazz Society (GCJS) and Pompano Beach Arts invites you to join us for unforgettable evenings on the second Thursday of each month with 'A Taste of Jazz' at Bailey Contemporary Arts in the City of Pompano Beach! The first of the season is on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025 at 7 PM.

In this joint, jazzy partnership, audiences experience the intimacy and history of classic jazz on Thursday evenings, October through September, in a unique and popular forum for jazz enthusiasts, residents and visitors alike. Jazz is the heartbeat of American music, shaping everything from past hits to today's popular tunes; and we love to celebrate it! Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for Pompano Beach residents.



Blending the rich history of jazz with live performance and delightful wine tastings, GCJS offers their talented jazz musician Martin Hand and the Gold Coast Jazz Quartet as they take you on an interesting journey through the origins of jazz, its movement across America, and its transformation into the timeless genre we know and love today.

Since 1992, the Gold Coast Jazz Society has been a cornerstone of Broward County's jazz scene, presenting classic concerts with both international and local talent; educational programs that keep the spirit of jazz alive in our future generations; scholarships and a sizzling concert series.

Every second Thursday, immerse yourself in this dynamic combo of entertainment and education, where jazz history comes to life. Relax into the evening with a wine tasting from 7:00 to 7:30 pm, then enjoy an hour of soothing live music from 7:30 to 8:30 pm. It's a perfect blend of culture and music in the heart of Pompano Beach's creative arts district.

Guests who visit the venue are impressed by the feel of the building, which had been the former Bailey Hotel, a one-time epicenter of a thriving downtown Pompano Beach. Built in 1923, the historic site is the second oldest remaining building (behind the old Farmer's Bank building next door) and is part of the longest contiguous collection of historic buildings in Broward County.