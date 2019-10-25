A CHRISTMAS CAROL - A Ghost Story of Christmas Comes to Garden Theatre

Can a trio of Christmas spirits change the greedy ways of Ebenezer Scrooge? Directed by Jeremy Seghers, A Christmas Carol-A Ghost Story of Christmas will enchant Central Florida audiences with Michael Wilson's adaptation of the 1843 novel. Garden Theatre guests will enjoy Dickens' classic characters of Tiny Tim, Bob Cratchit, and Jacob Marley alongside a new ensemble of ghosts.



This spirited version of A Christmas Carol puts the ghostly qualities of Charles Dickens' classic tale center stage. A swirling chorus of ghosts weave through this uplifting holiday story of redemption, magic, and hope as the greedy Scrooge learns the error of his ways.

The talented cast features Bobbie Bell as Ebenezer Scrooge, Janine Papin as Marley, Stephen Lima as Bob Cratchit, Alaric Frinzi as Spirit of Christmas Past, Jade Jones as Spirit of Christmas Present, and Matthew Zenon as Spirit of Christmas Future.



Joe Llorens, Lily E. Garnett, Olivia Demarco, Casey Casteel, Ashleigh Ann Gardner, Nicky Wilder, Emma Lane Barker, Isabel Simmons, Graham Aikley Barker, and Tyler Grayman round out the cast of ghosts, party guests, and townspeople.



Garden Theatre's production of A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story of Christmas features Scenic Design by Kyle Ransbottom, Lighting Design by Mike Wood*, Costume Design by AJ Garcia, and Sound Design by Anthony Narciso.

*Member, United Scenic Artists



Tickets: $35 - $37 (discounts available for youth/seniors/active and retired military). Groups of 10 or more can receive a discount on tickets and should call 407-877-4736 ext. 208 or email groupsales@gardentheatre.org.



Tickets may be purchased by calling 407-877-4736 ext. 0, in person at the Garden Theatre Box Office at 160 West Plant Street in Winter Garden, or online at gardentheatre.org.





