Tickets On Sale August For HOME FREE Christmas Tour, Coming To Orpheum Theater

Home Free brings their "Dive Bar Christmas Tour" on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Orpheum Theater Omaha located at 409 S 16th St. Omaha, NE 68102. This show is all ages and begins at 8:00 PM with doors openings at 7:00 PM.

Tickets start at $19.50. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 2 at 10 AM and are available at TicketOmaha.com, in person at the Ticket Omaha Box Office located inside the Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas Street or by phone at (402) 345-0606.

DIVE BAR SAINTS, is the title track in Home Free's upcoming album release, out this summer. The band's rich, Southern harmonies from their four vocalists Tim Foust, Rob Lundquist, Austin Brown, Adam Chance, and beatboxer Adam Rupp are coming to town this winter.

With praise rolling in wide ranges from the likes of Rolling Stone, Country Living, Perez Hilton, FOX & Friends, and AXS.com, the extraordinary showmen electrify crowds with a one-of-a-kind live show, mixing Nashville standards, soaring originals, and quick witted-humor that brings audiences to their feet with energy and laughter.

Their fifth studio album, DIVE BAR SAINTS, is expected on September 6 under Home Free Records. Home Free's extensive catalog spotlights five Top 5 albums, including TIMELESS, FULL OF (EVEN MORE) CHEER, FULL OF CHEER, COUNTRY EVOLUTION, and their breakout debut CRAZY LIFE (2014), which hit #1 on iTunes Country chart and #4 overall following their victory on NBC's The Sing-Off. To date, they've sold more than 350,000 albums worldwide, including 100-million career audio streams, and 291-million views on YouTube.

Join us for HOME FREE's DIVE BAR CHRISTMAS TOUR for a perfect evening of mixed of upbeat Nashville-dipped pop hits, country and western standards, incredible harmony and quick witted humor.

For more information please visit: HomeFreeMusic.com or TicketOmaha.com.





