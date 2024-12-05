THE MIDTOWN MEN Ring in the Holidays at the Lied Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Midtown Men, reuniting stars from the Broadway smash hit JERSEY BOYS, will ring in the Christmas season this year with their "Holiday Hits" show.

This evening of songs and stories will feature iconic Yuletide classics such as "Winter Wonderland," "Let It Snow," and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," as well as their signature renditions of the greatest rock and roll hits of the 1960s.

The popular vocal group will treat their audiences to the songs of The Beatles, The Temptations, The Four Seasons, and more! Additionally, The Midtown Men will perform their holiday single, "All Alone on Christmas," which they recorded with Stevie Van Zandt and members of Bruce Springsteen's The E Street Band. Come celebrate "the most wonderful time of the year" with these seasoned Broadway veterans.

The Midtown Men will perform at the Lied Center on Saturday, December 21 at 7:30pm. Tickets are available now at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office. Youth tickets are half price!

Comments