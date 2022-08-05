THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE Is Set To Open in Two Weeks In Omaha
The 22/23 Season opens on Friday, August 19.
The Omaha Community Playhouse opens its 22/23 Season on Friday, August 19 with The Legend of Georgia McBride by Matthew Lopez. The show will run in the Howard Drew Theatre through September 18 with performances Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $36, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.
SHOW SYNOPSIS
A Southern straight boy and out-of-work Elvis impersonator discovers a hidden talent-and a way to pay his mounting bills-after a drag queen convinces him to fill in on stage for one of her shows. Now if he could only find a way to tell his pregnant wife about his new hobby. A laugh-out-loud comedy filled with music, heart and plenty of sass. Disclaimer: Contains adult language.
PRODUCTION DETAILS
Production: The Legend of Georgia McBride
Production Dates: August 19 - September 18, 2022
Show Times: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 2:00 p.m. Sundays
Tickets: Starting at $36. Prices vary by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at (402) 553-0800, online at OmahaPlayhouse.com, or in person at the OCP
Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132
Directed By: Brady Patsy
Cast: Ryan Figgins (Casey)
Ryan Eberhart (Miss Tracy Mills)
Brock McCullough (Anorexia Nervosa)
Olivia Howard (Jo)
Dennis Collins (Eddie)
Giovanni Rivera (Jason)
Production Team: Stage Manager - Melissa Linn
Sound Designer - John Gibilisco
Scene & Lighting Designer - Jim Othuse
Costume Designer - Lindsay Pape
Location: Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass Street, Omaha, NE 68132
Contact: For more information, contact Dara Hogan at dhogan@omahaplayhouse.com or (402) 661-8505.