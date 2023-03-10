Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE BOOK OF MORMON Returns to Lincoln This Month

Performances run March 24-26, 2023.

Mar. 10, 2023  
THE BOOK OF MORMON Returns to Lincoln This Month

Back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON, which played a record-breaking run in 2018, returns to Lincoln for a limited engagement March 24-26, 2023 at the Lied Center for Performing Arts. Tickets are available at the Lied Center box office at (301 N. 12th St, Lincoln, NE 68508), by visiting liedcenter.org, or by calling (402) 472-4747. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling (402) 472-4734.

THE BOOK OF MORMON will be at the Lied Center for 5 performances: March 24 at 7:30pm, March 25 at 2:00pm & 7:30pm, March 26 at 1:30pm & 7:00pm. Tickets for all performances are available NOW!

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The Broadway production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and directed by Nicholaw and Parker. Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by two-time Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt and sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music direction and vocal arrangements are by Oremus. Casting is by Carrie Gardner.

Since opening on March 24, 2011, THE BOOK OF MORMON has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the Eugene O'Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times. In addition to nine Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album, THE BOOK OF MORMON won five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical.

The West End production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. The first-ever UK and European tour launched in Manchester in June 2019, winning 'Best Theatre Show' at the Manchester Evening News City Life Awards before touring throughout the UK and Europe

THE BOOK OF MORMON has been performed on three continents and has won over 30 international awards. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and in cities across the U.S. and the world.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records.

NETworks Presentations is an industry-leading producer of touring theatrical productions, committed to delivering quality entertainment to audiences worldwide for more than 25 years. www.networkstours.com




Review: INTO THE WOODS At Chanticleer Is Something New From Something Old Photo
Review: INTO THE WOODS At Chanticleer Is Something New From Something Old
What did our critic think of INTO THE WOODS at Chanticleer?
Lloyd Suhs THE CHINESE LADY to be Presented at Bluebarn Theatre This Month Photo
Lloyd Suh's THE CHINESE LADY to be Presented at Bluebarn Theatre This Month
The Chinese Lady by Lloyd Suh will run at Bluebarn Theatre, directed by Wai Yim, from March 30th - April 23rd.
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Returns to Lincoln Photo
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Returns to Lincoln
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, beloved as one of the world’s most popular dance companies, announces a return to the Lied Center for Performing Arts as part of a 22-city North American tour.  Led by Artistic Director Robert Battle, the engagement will showcase the passionate spirit and extraordinary technique of Ailey’s dancers in a one-night-only performance featuring new works and repertory favorites. 
Disneys ALADDIN To Open the Lieds 2023-2024 Broadway Season Photo
Disney's ALADDIN To Open the Lied's 2023-2024 Broadway Season
Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and the Lied Center for Performing Arts has announced that Disney's Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical comedy, will play an 8-show premiere engagement at the Lied Center for Performing Arts beginning October 3, 2023 with performances playing through October 8, 2023!

More Hot Stories For You


Lloyd Suh's THE CHINESE LADY to be Presented at Bluebarn Theatre This MonthLloyd Suh's THE CHINESE LADY to be Presented at Bluebarn Theatre This Month
March 9, 2023

The Chinese Lady by Lloyd Suh will run at Bluebarn Theatre, directed by Wai Yim, from March 30th - April 23rd.
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Returns to LincolnAlvin Ailey American Dance Theater Returns to Lincoln
March 8, 2023

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, beloved as one of the world’s most popular dance companies, announces a return to the Lied Center for Performing Arts as part of a 22-city North American tour.  Led by Artistic Director Robert Battle, the engagement will showcase the passionate spirit and extraordinary technique of Ailey’s dancers in a one-night-only performance featuring new works and repertory favorites. 
Disney's ALADDIN To Open the Lied's 2023-2024 Broadway SeasonDisney's ALADDIN To Open the Lied's 2023-2024 Broadway Season
March 6, 2023

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and the Lied Center for Performing Arts has announced that Disney's Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical comedy, will play an 8-show premiere engagement at the Lied Center for Performing Arts beginning October 3, 2023 with performances playing through October 8, 2023!
Trinity: Classically Irish Celebrates St. Patrick's Day at the Lied CenterTrinity: Classically Irish Celebrates St. Patrick's Day at the Lied Center
March 2, 2023

Spend St. Patrick's Day experiencing beloved Irish music! Straight from its brand-new hit PBS special, Trinity: Classically Irish is the next big thing in Irish music from the creator and producer of the Irish Tenors.
AJIAAK ON TURTLE ISLAND Brings Spectacular Puppetry to LincolnAJIAAK ON TURTLE ISLAND Brings Spectacular Puppetry to Lincoln
February 23, 2023

Travel with the cranes as they migrate across Turtle Island! Nebraska’s favorite bird takes center stage in this larger-than-life production featuring live music, dance, and some of the finest puppets in the world. The story features Native American/Indigenous artists, music, language, and culture with puppets created by the Jim Henson Creature Shop (creator of the Muppets).
share