SISTER'S CHRISTMAS CATECHISM Announced At The Omaha Community Playhouse

With gifts galore and bundles of laughs, Sister's Christmas Catechism is sure to become the newest addition to your holiday traditions.

Nov. 14, 2022  
SISTER'S CHRISTMAS CATECHISM Announced At The Omaha Community Playhouse

Sister's Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi's Gold will open Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at the Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP). The show will run in the Howard Drew Theatre from Nov. 25 through Dec. 23. Performances will be held Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

It's "CSI: Bethlehem" in this holiday mystery extravaganza, from the author of Late Nite Catechism, as Sister takes on the mystery that has intrigued historians throughout the ages-whatever happened to the Magi's gold? ("We know that Mary used the frankincense and myrrh as a sort of potpourri-they were in a barn after all.") Retelling the story of the nativity, as only Sister can, this hilarious holiday production is bound to become a yearly classic. Employing her own scientific tools, assisted by a local choir as well as a gaggle of audience members, Sister creates a living nativity unlike any you've ever seen. With gifts galore and bundles of laughs, Sister's Christmas Catechism is sure to become the newest addition to your holiday traditions.

Tickets are on sale now.

LOCAL CHOIRS

A local choir will be featured during each performance of Sister's Christmas Catechism.

  • Freedom Choir, Sacred Heart Church - November 25-27

  • Omaha North High School Choir - December 2-4

  • Omaha Burke High School Choir - December 8-11

  • Zion Baptist Church Choir - December 16

  • Doan College Choir - December 17-23

  • OCP Staff Choir - December 1 & 15

Sister's Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi's Gold

By Maripat Donovan with Marc Silvia and Jane Morris

Cast and Team: Sister - Mary Zentmyer

Music Director - Boston Reid

Production Dates: Nov. 25 - Dec. 23, 2022 | Howard Drew Theatre

Show Times: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 2:00 p.m. Sundays

Tickets: Single tickets: $35-45; varies by performance; group discounts available

OCP Subscriber tickets: $30

Tickets available for purchase through the Omaha Community Playhouse Box Office:, 6915 Cass Street, Omaha, NE 68132; (402) 553-0800; OmahaPlayhouse.com.




