Review: DOUBT: A PARABLE at Brigit Saint Brigit Theatre Co.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Brigit Saint Brigit Theatre Co. has consistently turned out quality, intelligent productions. The recent offering, DOUBT, A PARABLE, is no exception. Spare and fast paced, this play will pack a lot into 90 minutes.

Written by John Patrick Shanley, DOUBT is the story of a young priest, Father Flynn; a mature nun, Sister Aloysius; a youthful Sister James; and Mrs. Muller, a mother who only wants the best chances for her son’s future. These four weave a complex tale of suspicion and doubt within the walls of the New York’s St. Nicholas Church School.

The 2005 Broadway production won a slew of Tony Awards, including Best Play and Outstanding New Play. It also won the prestigious Pulitzer that year. In 2008 it was made into a movie with an impressive lineup: Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Amy Adams and Viola Davis. This is a noteworthy piece of writing.

Directing this excellent cast, Cathy M. W. Kurz keeps the story moving. You cannot afford to drift off for even a moment or you will lose an important nuanced detail. Sister Aloysius (Delaney Driscoll) follows all the rules as long as they are rules that support her theory. She is absolutely convinced that she is right about young Father Flynn (Murphy Scott Wulfgar) and his improper relationship with the only black student at the school, 12 year old Donald Muller. But, is certainty the same as fact? As long as Sister Aloysius maintains her rapid fire verbiage attacks without hesitation, she is assured of winning her way. But who loses?



Sister James (Melissa King) isn’t so sure. She listens to Father Flynn and to the austere Sister Aloysius and forms her own opinion regardless of the heavy influence the elder sister has over her. Sister James’s meekness belies her ability to stand strong under verbal assault. King portrays her piety with just the right degree of humility.

Wulfgar embodies the well liked priest with humor, kindness and compassion. His students are more important to him than rules and regulations. His troubles begin when he acts to protect Donald Muller.

When Donald Muller’s mother (Lisa Israel) is called in, she drops a bombshell. What she wants for her son may not be what you’d expect. To what extent will her love for her child go? Israel is a rock. She is unflappable. She is determined. She doesn’t bend to Sister Aloysius, instead she contends that her son needs someone to care.

Driscoll is undeniably sublime in her role as Sister Aloysius. She is stern. She is intimidating. Her students are all afraid of facing her. Driscoll is so convincing as the fearsome nun, that I would hesitate to cross her path, believing that she is, indeed, not to be crossed.

King as Sister James is sweetly penitent in her presence and vows to conform even as Sister Aloysius takes away her joy of teaching. Yet, she is made of stronger stuff and she displays a backbone beneath her black garment.

Wulfgar's Father Flynn tries to reach Sister Aloysius’ kinder side, believing that, “People in this world will go after your humanity.” He is affable and relatable, not willing to give up easily.

There are only two more chances to catch this fine production. It’s worthy of awards. It’s worthy of your evening. Fine acting. Perfect setting in a church. Outstanding script. It has everything.

Reader Reviews

Need more Omaha Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...