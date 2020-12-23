Opera Omaha Reschedules 2020-21 Orpheum Theater Productions

Opera Omaha will reschedule its Orpheum Theater productions in the 2020/2021 season in response to the recent resurgence of COVID-19, 3 News Now reports.

"We have worked diligently with artists and creative teams to offer previously scheduled titles and innovative Opera Omaha productions next year in our 2021/2022 season, to be announced early 2021," the company said in a statement.

Opera Omaha is not planning to present any Orpheum Theater events for the remainder of its 2020-2021 season. They will instead offer additional outdoor neighborhood concerts, and are working to develop new outdoor performances set for Spring 2021.

In addition, the company is planning digital content and virtual events for the future.

"Opera Omaha has thrived on partnerships and creative innovation this year more than ever. We have deepened our connections and comradery amongst our arts partners and opera community, working together to pool resources and keep arts organizations afloat," the company stated. "We believe that as long as Opera Omaha continues to serve the community, we will remain worthy of the community's support and all of us at Opera Omaha look forward to safely experiencing exciting performances with our loyal patrons and friends in the near future."

