Omaha Performing Arts to Present VOICES AMPLIFIED

Voices AMPLIFIED! is a multidisciplinary arts and social justice initiative to amplify artists in diverse cultures.

Under the direction of Gennean Scott, Vice President of Human Capital and Inclusion and Andy Cassano, Vice President of Programming and Education, Voices AMPLIFIED! will elevate artists and their work in social justice through live music, dance, and spoken word. The new series will include panel discussions by local and national artists and community partners on food, health, #BlackVoicesMatter and more.

Voices AMPLIFIED! is led by a committee of ten community members comprised of educators, artists and O-pa employees: Deborah Bunting, Andy Cassano, Raydell Cordell III , Aaron Gregory, Bill Grennan, Dara Hogan, Matt Mason , Jade Rogers, Gennean Scott and Kathy Tyree.

"Inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility are core values at Omaha Performing Arts and are woven throughout our efforts. Voices AMPLIFIED! is an extension of that work and a long-term initiative to expand our artistic, community engagement and education programs," said Gennean Scott, Vice President of Human Capital and Inclusion.

During the 2020/2021 season, Voices AMPLIFIED! will partner with performing artists who reflect on Black history and racial equity to amplify Black voices and Black stories and encourage dialogue in the community. While current events have directly shaped the direction of this year's topic, the community approach to Voices AMPLIFIED! is an ongoing effort at O-pa.

Learn more here.