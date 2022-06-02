Michael Feinstein Brings the Great American Songbook to the Lied Center

Michael Feinstein, the multi-platinum-selling, five-time GRAMMY-nominated entertainer dubbed "The Ambassador of the Great American Songbook," is one of the premier interpreters of American standards.

His 200+ shows a year have included performances at Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl, as well as the White House and Buckingham Palace. Through his live performances, recordings, film and television appearances, and his songwriting, Feinstein is an all-star force in American music.

On June 17, 2022 at 7:30pm, Feinstein will perform live on the Lied Center stage, backed by a jazz combo, in an evening of American standards and classics.

"Some artists are so good and so successful that their name becomes a brand. Everyone who practices the art of cabaret is in some way trying to catch up to Michael Feinstein." -BroadwayWorld

In-person and live webcast tickets available at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office.

Note: This event is rescheduled from a previous date. All tickets issued for the original date will be honored on June 17, 2022.

Michael Feinstein was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio, where he started playing piano by ear as a 5-year-old. After graduating from high school, he moved to Los Angeles when he was 20, where he became the assistant to Ira Gershwin for six years, earning him access to numerous unpublished Gershwin songs, many of which he has since performed and recorded.

Gershwin's influence provided a solid base upon which Feinstein evolved into a captivating performer, composer and arranger of his own original music. He also has become an unparalleled interpreter of music legends such as Irving Berlin, Jerome Kern, Johnny Mercer, Duke Ellington and Harry Warren. Feinstein has received three honorary doctorates.

Through his live performances, recordings, film and television appearances, and his songwriting (in collaboration with Alan and Marilyn Bergman, Lindy Robbins, Bob Merrill and Marshall Barer), Feinstein is an all-star force in American music.

Michael Feinstein has built a dazzling career over the last three decades bringing the music of the Great American songbook to the world. From recordings that have earned him five Grammy Award nominations to his Emmy nominated PBS-TV specials, his acclaimed NPR series and concerts spanning the globe - in addition to his appearances at iconic venues such as The White House, Buckingham Palace, Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall and Sydney Opera House - his work as an educator and archivist define Feinstein as one of the most important musical forces of our time.