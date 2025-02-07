Lied Center To Present Bilingual Musical Fun For The Whole Family With 123 Andres

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



123 Andrés will perform at the Lied Center on Sunday, February 23 at 4:00pm. Christina and Andrés are 123 Andrés, the GRAMMY and Latin Grammy-winning duo for kids and families known for their interactive, high energy shows.

They bring fresh original songs that blend Spanish and English, with an eclectic mix of sounds from all corners of Latin America. 123 Andrés pack their show with positive vibes and energetic songs that get the whole family dancing and learning.

Tickets are available from just $12, and kids are half price! Get yours at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office.

123 Andres is a Sensory Friendly Performance! In order to be welcoming to all patrons, this event will feature house lights dimmed (not off), lower volume levels, relaxed entrance & exit policies for audiences during the performance, sensory kits available for checkout, quiet spaces available, social narrative available in advance of the event.

Patrons with questions are encouraged to contact the Lied Center box office at (402) 472-4747 or liedcustomerservice@unl.edu.

Comments