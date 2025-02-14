Kerfuffle’s THE CONDUCTORS Comes to the Lied Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All aboard the magic train! Where should we go? Who shall we visit? The conductors are on a search for treasure in this play specifically designed for very young children. Featuring live music and playful audience participation, The Conductors is a silly, joyful, and engaging first theatre experience for very young children. Join the conductors as they explore community and connection along the railroad lines!

Best enjoyed by children under 6 years old and their caregivers, The Conductors runs 45 minutes. Pre-show art activities begin 15 minutes before the performance.

Kerfuffle’s The Conductors will be performed on Friday, February 28 at 6:00pm and Saturday, March 1 at 10:00am and 4:00pm in the Lied Center’s Carson Theater.

