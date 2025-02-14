News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Kerfuffle’s THE CONDUCTORS Comes to the Lied Center

Performances are on Friday, February 28 at 6:00pm and Saturday, March 1 at 10:00am and 4:00pm in the Lied Center’s Carson Theater. 

By: Feb. 14, 2025
Kerfuffle’s THE CONDUCTORS Comes to the Lied Center Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

All aboard the magic train!  Where should we go? Who shall we visit? The conductors are on a search for treasure in this play specifically designed for very young children. Featuring live music and playful audience participation, The Conductors is a silly, joyful, and engaging first theatre experience for very young children. Join the conductors as they explore community and connection along the railroad lines!  

LATEST NEWS

Czech National Symphony Orchestra Comes To Lincoln With Spectacular Guest Soloists
Video: First Look At PARADE National Tour Starring Max Chernin, Talia Suskauer and More
Review: APPROPRIATE: Uncovered and Uncomfortable at Bluebarn Theatre
Lied Center To Present Bilingual Musical Fun For The Whole Family With 123 Andres

Best enjoyed by children under 6 years old and their caregivers, The Conductors runs 45 minutes. Pre-show art activities begin 15 minutes before the performance. 

Kerfuffle’s The Conductors will be performed on Friday, February 28 at 6:00pm and Saturday, March 1 at 10:00am and 4:00pm in the Lied Center’s Carson Theater. 





Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos