Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal Will Perform as Part of Midtown Crossing Jazz On The Green

Omaha Performing Arts will present Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal as part of Midtown Crossing Jazz On The Green. The performance is on July 31.

Bringing music to the people, from the people, Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal pay homage to past soul/classic R&B giants while simultaneously charging forward, piloting themselves into the modern era. Formed in 2012 in Lincoln, NE, Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal is a real working band, leaving it all on the table for those who crave authentic music.

The award-winning six-piece band includes some of the Nebraska area's most revered and accomplished musicians. Joining Josh Hoyer (keyboards/vocals) is Myles Jasnowski (guitar), Mike Keeling (bass), James Cuato (saxophone), Blake DeForest (trumpet), and Matt Arbeiter (drums).

The band has toured extensively in Europe and is a favorite in Spain. In total, the band has played hundreds of shows across 39 states and nine countries over the last ten years. The band has released six studio albums over the course of its lifetime, and they are still moving forward to make even more music.