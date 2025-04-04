Itzhak Perlman Returns to the Lied

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Itzhak Perlman will perform at the Lied Center on Saturday, April 19 at 7:30pm. Tickets are available now online, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office. In this recital, he is joined by his musical partner of 25 years, pianist Rohan De Silva.

No violinist more beautifully captures and conveys the joy of music than Itzhak Perlman, the undeniable reigning virtuoso of violin. Having performed with every major orchestra and at concert halls around the globe, Perlman was granted a Presidential Medal of Freedom – the nation’s highest civilian honor – by President Obama in 2015, a Kennedy Center Honor in 2003, a National Medal of Arts by President Clinton in 2000, and a Medal of Liberty by President Reagan in 1986. Perlman has been honored with 16 GRAMMY Awards, four Emmy Awards, a Kennedy Center Honor, a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award, and a Genesis Prize.

“Perlman’s great gift is to deliver timeless music to his audiences with uncomplicated affection, directness and humanity.” – The Washington Post

Comments