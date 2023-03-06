Disney's ALADDIN To Open the Lied's 2023-2024 Broadway Season

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and the Lied Center for Performing Arts has announced that Disney's Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical comedy, will play an 8-show premiere engagement at the Lied Center for Performing Arts beginning October 3, 2023 with performances playing through October 8, 2023!

The Lied Center's full 2023-2024 Glenn Korff Broadway Series will be announced on March 17, 2023. Subscribers to the Lied Center's 22-23 Broadway Series will have the first chance to renew their seats for the 23-24 Broadway Series, which includes Aladdin! Glenn Korff Broadway Series subscriptions will go on sale to the public on March 23, 2023 at 11am at liedcenter.org, by phone at (402) 472-4747, and in-person at the Lied Center box office.

Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan said, "We could not be more thrilled to kick off the 2023-2024 Glenn Korff Broadway season with the magic of Disney's Aladdin! Building on the record-breaking success of our 2022-2023 Broadway season, we are proud to bring another huge season of blockbuster hits to Nebraska's Performing Arts Center."

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 16 New Amsterdam Theatre house records. Worldwide it has welcomed more than 14 million people to nine productions and can be seen currently on Broadway, on tour across North America, and in Tokyo, the Netherlands and Mexico City, with two new productions slated to open this year. The Broadway production recently joined the list of Top 20 longest Broadway runs.

About Aladdin

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Prom, The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights," is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical.

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year.

The film won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song "A Whole New World," which won the second of the film's two Academy Awards as Best Original Song. The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, seven-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, two-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production team also includes illusion designers Jim Steinmeyer and Rob Lake, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly. John MacInnis is the associate choreographer and Jason Trubitt is the production supervisor.

Anne Quart serves as co-producer.

A previous North American tour of Casey Nicholaw's Broadway production played 1,201 performances in 41 cities from April 11, 2017 to March 12, 2020, drawing more than 2.7 million people.

For more information, visit AladdinTheMusical.com/tour, Instagram and Facebook